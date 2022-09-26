Healthcare IT Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology solutions in healthcare sector and growing healthcare IT market growth.

Market Size – USD 201.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Rise in the adoption of paperless technology solutions in the healthcare industry.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare IT Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The demand for digital payments in the healthcare sector and growing government initiatives to install Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in the healthcare sector of emerging countries are both responsible for this constant increase. The global healthcare IT market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the projected period as a result of the rapidly rising adoption of paperless technology and solutions in the healthcare sector in recent years.

The global healthcare IT market's growth is anticipated to be somewhat constrained in the future due to factors such as high deployment and maintenance costs for healthcare IT systems.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key Highlights in the Report

• In January 2021, the American Hospital Dubai – which is a division of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group – in collaboration with the multinational digital healthcare company Cerner Corporation, declared the very first findings of one of the prototypes from its data lab on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lab serves as a model in the region to develop clinically driven AI techniques with validated predictive model results to support the healthcare industry.

• Deployment of IT healthcare services has been increasing rapidly as services provided include maintenance and technical support, and this is driving revenue growth of the service segment to a significant extent.

• Due to enhanced data and information security, deployment of on-premise IT healthcare solution is increasing, which is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the on-premise segment during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the Healthcare IT market include:

Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT market on the basis of component, delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Electronic Prescribing System

• Laboratory Information System

• Tele-health

• Computerized Provider Order Entry System

• Electronic Health Records

• Picture Archiving and Communication System

• Healthcare Analytics

• Radiology information system

• mHealth

• Fraud management

• Vendor-neutral archive

• Revenue cycle management

• Customer relationship management

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Healthcare Payer

1. Public Payers

2. Private Payers

• Healthcare Provider

1. Pharmacies

2. Ambulatory clinical centers

3. Diagnostic and imaging centers

4. Hospitals

5. Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Healthcare IT industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Healthcare IT?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

