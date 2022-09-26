Hauslane's newest range hood has a sharp aesthetic and captures invasive cooking fumes

The Chef Series WM-739 is a modern and minimalist chimney style range hood

Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, introduces the Chef Series WM-739 Chimney Style Range Hood, a sleek and powerful range hood engineered for heavy-duty cooking. Designed with sharp lines for a minimalistic feel, its stainless-steel canopy, onyx black panel and touch screen controls bring a modern aesthetic to the kitchen. Hauslane's newest wall-mounted range hood is equipped with a single motor and has three speed settings to allow for the ideal balance of power while controlling noise levels.

"With the Chef Series WM-739, the serious home chef no longer has to choose between style and functionality," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "Its minimalist design, cutting-edge technology and impressive suction easily handles smoke and fumes from frying, steaming or sautéing so you can experiment in the kitchen freely."

Available in both 30-inch and 36-inch configurations with an adjustable chimney cover tailored for ceilings ranging from 7.5 to 8.5 ft., the Chef Series WM-739 Chimney Style Range Hood is designed to fit a wide variety of kitchen sizes. With an optional chimney cover extension piece, the range hood can accommodate up to a 10 ft. high ceiling.

Crafted with durable stainless steel, the range hood allows for seamless cleanup with minimal effort. Additionally, its unique dishwasher safe baffle filters incorporate deep grooves to collect grease and avoid drippage.

Delayed auto shut-off function ensures lingering fumes are eliminated after cooking

Bright and easy to change LED bulbs to save energy without compromising light

About Hauslane

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air quality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

