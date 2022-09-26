Adams Street Hires James Charalambides and Launches European Private Credit Strategy

Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. Mr. Charalambides will be responsible for leading and managing the firm's private credit-related efforts in Europe and supporting all aspects of the decision-making process – including sourcing, structuring, reviewing, and negotiating deal opportunities in this space. Mr. Charalambides will report to Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit at Adams Street.

Since launching its inaugural private credit platform in 2016, Adams Street's Private Credit assets have grown to over $7.6 billion. The firm provides a full suite of debt solutions, primarily to private equity-backed middle-market borrowers.

"The strength of Adams Street's Private Credit offering lies in the firm's wide network of long-standing sponsor relationships, which provide access to high-quality deal flow and due diligence insights," said Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit. "Europe is fertile ground for sponsor-backed private credit deals. We anticipate James will leverage Adams Street's comprehensive credit offerings to expand our differentiated and proprietary deal sourcing capabilities."

Most recently, Adams Street announced the successful close of its second Private Credit program (PC II), which was oversubscribed with more than $3 billion of committed capital, including leverage. In addition to strong representation from existing investors, PC II saw high demand from pension plans, insurance companies, and family offices.

"Robust demand for Private Credit strategies demonstrates the growing appetite among market participants for investments that target high yields whilst also prioritizing stable returns," said Mr. Charalambides. "Adams Street's Private Credit team has achieved rapid success in harnessing this balance thanks to proprietary sourcing and a granular approach to due diligence. I look forward to building upon this effort in Europe."

Before joining Adams Street, Mr. Charalambides was a Managing Director in the Specialty Lending Team at Sixth Street Partners, where he was responsible for origination, execution, portfolio monitoring, and managing deal teams. He also worked at Candlewick Asset Management, a joint venture between Sixth Street and Goldman Sachs, within Houlihan Lokey's Corporate Finance Group, and previously served in a Business Development and Strategy role at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Adams Street Partners is a global private markets investment manager with investments in more than thirty countries across five continents. The firm is 100% employee-owned and has $50 billion in assets under management. Adams Street strives to generate actionable investment insights across market cycles by drawing on 50 years of private markets experience, proprietary intelligence, and trusted relationships. Adams Street has offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, London, Menlo Park, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo. Visit www.adamsstreetpartners.com.

