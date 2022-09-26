Luxury Hotelschool Paris Invests in the Future of Recruitment for the Luxury Hotel Industry

Luxury Hotelschool Paris, an international management school dedicated to the luxury hotel industry, unveils its ambitions for the new academic year and announces the appointment of Marie-Amélie de Leusse, President of Rémy Cointreau as head of its Strategic Board.

Opened in 1993 and after an investment of ten million euros over the last ten years, the Luxury Hotelschool Paris is investing more to adapt to the new demands of students, hoteliers and consumers. Its campus, located in the heart of the 8th arrondissement of Paris, has received five million euros of renovation work to combine luxury, modernity and conviviality.

"It is increasingly difficult to attract young people to work in the hotel industry, but luxury is still very attractive. This is why we have invested to make sure that our students are immersed in this world from the moment they enter the school, with its luxurious décor, right through to the classrooms. Outside of school, we also take our students to explore and immerse themselves in this culture by experiencing the grand hotels and by taking them to lunch in Michelin starred restaurants," explains Arnaud Bouvier, President of Luxury Hotelschool.

A focus on international and digital issues

The Luxury Hotelschool Paris already offers joint programmes with Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) – the world's leading hotel management school – and aims to accelerate its international development by providing a greater number of students with access to the "French Touch" for luxury management. With this in mind, the school has appointed its ambassador, Sébastien Siffritt, to expand the school's network of partner universities and hotels around the world. The school is also planning a new round of financing to support and accelerate this expansion phase.

Another factor favouring the internationalisation of the school is the launch of the first 100% online Bachelor in Hotel Management in France. This innovation will allow hoteliers, both in France and abroad, to follow a distance learning programme and benefit from the expertise of the Luxury Hotelschool wherever they are. "The online Bachelor's degree is a career accelerator that immerses graduates in the new codes of luxury, still demanding in terms of style and quality, but also more human and modern in terms of management," continues Arnaud Bouvier, who teaches management in this programme. "We are initiating this new phase of development beyond our borders with the intention of addressing the current challenges of the industry. We believe that our trust and wellbeing approach can transform the way managers around the world work, helping to solve the recruitment challenge by reconciling luxury, excellence, and personal fulfilment."

Appointment of Marie-Amélie de Leusse

Marie-Amélie de Leusse is the daughter of Dominique Hériard Dubreuil, who was president of Rémy Cointreau from 1998 to 2012. Nominated as President of her family owned group this year, Marie-Amélie is also the head of the Luxury Hotelschool Paris's Strategic Board. Marie-Amélie de Leusse will focus on the strategic vision of the school, which is based on the threefold foundation of international, academic excellence and luxury. Her keen sense of preserving and passing a unique heritage and culture, stemming from her experience at Rémy Cointreau, resonates with the mission of conveying the values and knowledge of luxury and hospitality at the Luxury Hotelschool Paris.

"Marie-Amélie's role in the school's strategic and operational bodies has been essential in implementing the school's transformation. We see the Rémy Cointreau group as an example of French family success in the world of luxury," concludes Arnaud Bouvier.

About Luxury Hotelschool Paris

Created 30 years ago, the Luxury Hotelschool Paris is an international hotel school dedicated to luxury. Its mission is to support the transition of businesses into the economy of well-being and sustainable development by delivering training in positive management based on trust, inclusion and sharing. The school's origins date back to the 19th century when Charles Bouvier, the great-grandfather of the current school's president, joined the Société Internationale des Wagons-Lits in charge of banquets on the presidential train. As the only school in the world to takes its students to spend a night in a top luxury hotel, the Luxury Hotelschool offers the unique opportunity to experience luxury in order to understand its magic. Located at 69 boulevard Haussmann in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, the school has an exceptional campus that acts as a showcase dedicated to luxury, learning and well-being.

