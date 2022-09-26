Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Vendor Analysis Report 2022: Focus on Forcite Helmets, Quin Design, CrossHelmet, Sena Technologies, Jarvish, Torc Helmets, & Intelligent Cranium Helmets (ICH)

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) technologies, with the entire value chain focused on connectivity in the first and last mile. In the 2-wheeler industry, smart helmets represent the first stage of connectivity to connect the rider/user with the surrounding connected world and smart cities.

Besides being safety gear, smart helmets allow riders to keep an eye on GPS navigation, climate, surrounding environment, and other necessary riding information while riding. These futuristic helmets are tech-enabled and come with Bluetooth, GPS positioning, cameras, heads-up display, and other smart features, keeping rider safety as its top priority. As the smart motorcycle helmet industry matures and new players enter emerging markets, further consolidation is possible.

This study shines a spotlight on the start-ups that demonstrate potential to be future market leaders and play a major role in the smart motorcycle helmet industry. The study reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores.

The document presents competitive profiles of each company based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

2. Frost Radar

Smart Motorcycle Helmets

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Forcite Helmets

Quin Design

CrossHelmet

Sena Technologies

Jarvish

Torc Helmets

Intelligent Cranium Helmets (ICH)

4. Strategic Insights

