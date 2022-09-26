USD 222.72 Bn growth from Menswear Market, Growing Number Of Promotional Activities to Boost Market Growth 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Menswear Market by Product" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the menswear market between 2021-2026 is USD 222.27 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Vendors are strategically engaging customers through social media campaigns on sites like Facebook and Instagram. In-store marketing is also important for market expansion because promotions are carried out in the form of signage and audio-visuals, among other things.

The increased penetration of the Internet, the rising prevalence of smartphones and tablets, and the surge in popularity of social networking platforms all allow quick access to menswear information on the go. As a result, the increased quantity of marketing initiatives will boost menswear sales during the projection period. However, factors such as trade policy reforms will challenge market growth.

The menswear market report is segmented by Product (top wear, bottom wear, CJS, accessories and others, and intimate and sleepwear), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

adidas AG



AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc



Burberry Group Plc



Capri Holdings Ltd



Guess Inc



H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB



Hermes International SA



Hugo Boss AG



Industria de Diseno Textil SA



Kering SA



Levi Strauss and Co

Factors such as expanding the working-men population, the need for eco-friendly items, and product innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization will fuel growth in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market includes the following core components:

The report also elaborated on other innovative tactics used by businesses to ensure a long-term market presence. Download Free Sample Report.

Menswear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 222.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H, and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss, and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

