Global Software License Management Market Report 2022: A Highly Saturated Market with its Top 3 Vendors Cornering More than 80% of the Market Share

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global Software License Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the size, trends, competitive landscape, and growth strategies for the global software license management (SLM) market.

The analyst expects this market to experience healthy growth during the forecast period (2022-2028) as publishers continue to transition away from homegrown and custom-built SLM solutions and increasingly deploy anti-piracy and counterfeiting initiatives.

Software licensing enables software monetization strategies and requires license enforcement, entitlement management, and software protection. Companies traditionally sold SLM systems as anti-piracy solutions, but today they are monetization solutions for business models and the user experience. This market is highly saturated, with its top 3 vendors cornering more than 80% of the market share.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed how businesses operate, such as enabling remote/hybrid work environments as well as using more intelligent devices to build greater resilience into operations as they deal with crippling workforce shortages.

These factors, along with the continued popularity of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based solutions and proliferation of intelligent devices, have created more awareness among software publishers and their customers about using entitlement management and license enforcement as businesses scurry to ensure that employees and processes have access to the software tools they need.

Publishers are now leveraging insights from the data collected by SLM solutions to help with contract renewal negotiations and to uncover upsell opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Software License Management (SLM) Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Entitlement Management Driving Interest in SLM Solutions
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Market Participants
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Segment
  • Revenue Forecast by Type of End Application
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
  • Competitive Environment
  • Market Share
  • Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: New Market Expansion Opportunities for SLM in Emerging Markets
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Insights from Usage Data to Create Upsell Opportunities

4. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/986mqw


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

