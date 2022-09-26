Chiropractor and Naturopath Dr. Zakaria Kevin Leidgen Helps Patients Live Pain-free

Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany - Dr. Zakaria Kevin Leidgen, a popular Chiropractor and Naturopath, is on a mission to transform the lives of his patients with his experience and expertise. He is determined to helping his patients live pain-free. Dr. Leidgen is well-known in the local community for his caring, patient-friendly approach and affordable services.

"There are several benefits of a chiropractic adjustment that includes minimizing migraines and neck-related headaches, improving posture, and enhancing range of motion of your spine and other joints," explains Dr. Leidgen. "I am committed to helping my patients alleviate pain as soon as possible and improve their quality of life."

Dr. Zakaria Kevin Leidgen was born in Germany. At an early age, he developed a keen interest in dealing with body pain. He was curious about the different aspects of the body's functioning, the causes behind various injuries, and their cure. He wanted to understand how a wound self-heals and how the body tries to recover itself from external and internal injuries.

Recalling his early days, Dr. Leidgen says, “When I finished high school, I worked as a dog handler. In addition to my job, I kept learning about the anatomy of the body, both animal and human. One day I got into the profession of chiropractor and from then on everything changed. I became a naturopath and learned chiropractic. When I started doing chiropractic treatments, I noticed how happy people were after the treatment. Since then I have realized that the spine is the most important part of the body.”

Dr. Leidgen provides pain relief without the use of drugs or addictive medications. He assesses the patient's spine injuries and musculoskeletal system and treats the injury at its source, resolving the root of the issue rather than just concealing the pain.

His treatments assist the body to recuperate naturally and restore the alignment and functions of the joints and muscles without side effects. Dr. Leidgen aims to ensure that all patients receive the right care throughout their recovery process and can return to their regular lives as fast and painlessly as possible.

"Traditional medical procedures may not always alleviate chronic pain. Sometimes several underlying injuries may go undiagnosed, leading to further discomfort. I use my training and experience to identify all possible causes of pain and then design a holistic treatment plan. I also try to help people during my private time or when I am traveling domestically or internationally. In the future, I plan to learn chiropractic for animals like dogs, cats, horses, etc.," adds Dr. Leidgen.

For further information about the treatments by Dr. Leidgen and to book an appointment, reach out to his office through his website or the contact details below.

Instagram: @chiropractic_zeki

Media Contact

Dr. Zakaria Leidgen Chiropractor

Dr. Zakaria Leidgen

Dortmund

Nordrhein Westfalen

Germany