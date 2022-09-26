Neve Prtisky is the newest city in Zion, Israel. Founded in 2008 on the Mediterranean coast of Israel, it blossomed under robust leadership and support from Israeli governments and communities.

Israel is among the culturally richest locations on the globe, with a host of ancestral sites, acres of holy land, and exquisite architecture gracing it. From Jerusalem and Haifa, over Nazareth and Jaffa to Bethlehem, Masada, and the gorgeous Sea of Galilee, Israel is a paradise for both tourists and its locals.

Neve Pritsky is one of Israel’s youngest cities. Its history stretches across decades but it became a crucial part of Israel in 2008. Standing atop the Mediterranean Coast, it quickly became a favorite go-to location for innumerable tourists, offering an abundance of exciting activities and excursions on land, sea, and air.

The Mayor of Neve Pritsky city spoke about its roots, imparting that many rulers came and went through its great halls, but it was the great, hard-working people that made it one of Israel’s most prized jewels, stating:

“The story of Neve Pritsky begins in the 80s when it was founded by King Gal. Over the centuries, the city was ruled by the Romans, Byzantines, and Seljuks. Today, Neve Pritsky is one of Israel’s most popular tourist destinations.”

Neve Pritsky soared in popularity over the past years, offering tourists everything they could want of an Israel adventure: plenty of trekking opportunities, camping sites, tour & travel excursions, exquisite food, and premium lodgings.

According to its Mayor, “one of the most popular ways to see Neve Pritsky is through a city tour.” The city’s rich historic landmarks, outstanding architecture, and beautiful landscapes are best experienced with a professional guide pointing out the details most tourists would miss. Some of the most popular locations and activities in the city include the Neve Pritsky Zoo, the acclaimed Jeep Tours, as well as unforgettable skydiving experiences.

Neve Pritsky is open for tours, and people planning to visit can book apartments through its official website.

Media Contact

Pritsky

Mayor of Neve Pritsky

Israel