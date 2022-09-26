Tele-Intensive Care Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Tele-Intensive Care Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Tele-Intensive Care Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the tele-intensive care market size is expected to grow to $8.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the tele-intensive care market.

The tele-intensive care market consists of sales of tele-intensive care by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a telemedicine technology used in an intensive care unit (ICU) setting. Tele-intensive care is defined as remote technology that connects patients in distance intensive care units (ICUs) through real-time audio, visual, and electronic means, through which health information is exchanged from one site to another via electronic communications to track a patient’s clinical health status with off-site clinical resources. In order to improve clinical outcomes in patients' health conditions remotely, it involves offering care to critically ill patients and successfully treating ICU patients.

Global Tele-Intensive Care Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the tele-intensive care market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for healthcare systems in order to provide better and more advanced facilities to patients. For example, in August 2021, Wipro GE Healthcare, an India-based joint venture between General Electric Company and Wipro Enterprises Limited, introduced the remote monitoring solution for Tele-ICU, along with the Centricity High Acuity Critical Care Solution (CHA-CC) to connect Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals for managing and caring for patients across ICUs in a single hospital building as well as spread across locations. This technology will help healthcare professionals provide advanced consultation and care to their critically ill patients remotely.

Global Tele-Intensive Care Market Segments

The global tele-intensive care market is segmented:

By Type: Centralized Models, Decentralized Models, Others

By Component: Hardware Computer System, Software

By Type of Management: Intensivist, Open, Co-Managed, Open with Consultant, Others

By Geography: The global tele-intensive care market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Tele-Intensive Care Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tele-intensive care global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global tele-intensive care market, tele-intensive care global market share, tele-intensive care global market segments and geographies, tele-intensive care global market players, tele-intensive care market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The tele-intensive care market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Tele-Intensive Care Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: INTeLeICU, Philips (VISICU), Apollo TeleHealth Services, Inova, Advanced ICU Care, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Banner Health, Eagle Telemedicine, Cerner Corporation, SOC Telemed, Teleicucare, iMDsoft, CEIBA-TELEICU, and Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

