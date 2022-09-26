Healthcare BPO Market Size to Hit USD 74.1 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% (2021-2026)
Global Prevalence Of Incessant Ailments Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Healthcare BPO MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Healthcare BPO Market size is estimated to reach 74.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Healthcare business process outsourcing is a systematic technology that helps healthcare professionals to select the most appropriate third-party vendor for specific business activities. It will assist hospitals and medical professionals contribute their valuable time improving patient care amenities. Medical management professionals utilize symptoms and signs as clues to diagnose diseases. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Healthcare BPO Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Healthcare BPO Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the powerful reimbursement foundation and the great public and private spending on healthcare for enhanced patient care in the U.S. in the North American region.
2. Healthcare BPO Market growth is being driven by the accelerated boost in clinical process outsourcing (CPO) and application of federal statutes like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) termed conversationally as Obamacare in the U.S. forcing healthcare players to progress towards outsourcing in an attempt to offer superior patient care.
3. Healthcare BPO Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Healthcare BPO Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Healthcare BPO Market based on provider service can be further segmented into Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning, Patient Care Service, Revenue Cycle Management. The Revenue Cycle Management Segment held the largest market share in 2020. This growth is owing to the boost in government initiatives, to increase the acceptance of RCM (revenue cycle management) solutions, raising revenue loss owing to billing errors, and heighten the acceptance of electronic health records.
2. The Healthcare BPO Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Healthcare BPO Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2020. The growth of this region is owing to the enhanced patient care, great percentage of claim records, and the soaring concentration of key players like Genpact in the region.
3. The Healthcare BPO Market based on payer service can be further segmented into Human Resource Management, Claims Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Operational / Administrative Management, Care Management, Provider Management, Others. The Claims Management Segment held the largest market share in 2020. This growth is owing to the boost in the count of patients accepting e-health (electronic health) services like electronic health records.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Healthcare BPO industry are -
1. Accenture
2. Genpact
3. IQVIA
4. IBM
5. Parexel
