Global Pigging Valves Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pigging valves market size is expected to grow to $5.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. The growth in oil and gas exploration activities is expected to propel the pigging valves industry growth going forward.

The pigging valve market consists of sales of pigging valves by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for launching and retrieving pipeline intervention. Pigging valves refer to valves through which pipeline inspection gadgets are closed and released for cleaning and maintaining pipelines. These are mostly used in the oil and gas industry and water treatment facilities. These valves facilitate asset integrity, mitigate corrosion, and optimize oil and gas production.

Global Pigging Valves Market Trends

New product innovations are some of the key pigging valves market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the pigging valve sector are focused on introducing new products to meet consumer demand. For instance, in November 2021, Hartmann, a Germany-based provider of pigging valves and wellheads, introduced a new pigging ball valve with various safety barriers to the sluice chamber, which contributes to safe and easy ping launching and receiving even when residual pressure exists in the main line. In order to stop spills, these valves automatically lock if there is a leak.

Global Pigging Valves Market Segments

The global pigging valves market is segmented:

By Type: Bypass Pigging Valves, Shutoff Pigging Valves

By Technology: Ultrasonic piping, Magnetic flux piping, Caliper

By End User: Oil and Gas Industry, Pharmaceutical, Chemical Industry, Refining and Petrochemical Industries., Water, Sewage and Effluent, Food-Processing Industries, Others

By Geography: The global pigging valves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Middle East accounts for the largest share.

Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pigging valves global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pigging valves market, pigging valves global market share, pigging valves global market segments and geographies, pigging valves market players, pigging valves market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pigging valves market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Jag Valves, Hartmann Valves GmbH, Frontier Valve International Ltd, Tiger Valve Company, Argus Machine Co. Ltd, Master Flo Valve Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Pipetech Corporation Ltd, Sofis valve operation, Phoenix Specialty Inc., Camtech Manufacturing FZCO pvt Ltd., RMA Pipeline Equipment, Tulsa Valve Inc., Energas Technologies (Pvt) Limited, Smith Flow Control Ltd., and Pigging Solutions Llc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

