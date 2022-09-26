Water Heater Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Growing Demand for Storage Heater of Water Heater Market DriversHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Water Heater Market size is estimated at $28.5 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Water Heater is an Electric Heater appliance that heats water for a variety of uses. Water heaters are available because of their energy efficiency and small scale. Electric Heater geysers have become very common for home use. Moreover, the Water Heater industry is growing, owing to the rising demand and widespread domestic applications such as hot water for cooking, bathing and cleaning. The water heater market would benefit from rising demand for energy efficient systems and geysers, as well as favorable regulatory policies on carbon emissions. For instance, in 2016, the United Arab Emirates invested $3Million in the area to introduce green strategies. Besides this, the growing number of strategies adopted by key players such as partnership, acquisition and collaboration to expand their presence and innovation in water heating technology to gain the market traction is set to drive its water heater industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Water Heater market growth is being driven by technological advances, adoption of new techniques, and the innovation are resulting in the production of low-cost heaters and energy-efficient.
2. Geographically, North America Water Heater Market held the largest revenue share of 38% in 2020 owing to the presence of potential players who are creating new products, high investments in R&D, and government funding. The scope of the Water Heater Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.
3. The Water Heater Industry is expanding owing to rising perception of the product’s benefits in various applications and consumer preferences are expected to shift as quality levels increase.
4. The growing demand for Storage Heater owing to easy installation and maintenance is a significant factor that is expected to push the Water Heater industry during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on Product Type, Electric Heater Segment accounted for the largest revenue market share of around 75% in 2020 and is also anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR. Solar Heater segment is anticipated to grow with the second fastest CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period 2021-2026
2. Based on Geography, North America Water Heater Market accounted for the 38% revenue share in 2020. More than 9 million water heaters are sold in the United States per year, indicating that there is a strong demand for water heaters in North America, which accounts for a large portion of the industry.
3. Based on Application, Commercial accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. Residential is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Continuous infrastructure growth, combined with an increase in the deployment of energy efficient heating systems, would propel the segment forward.
4. According to the IBEF, India would need over USD 777 billion in infrastructure investment by 2022. The industry will benefit from the ongoing rollout of smart cities with strict building efficiency codes and standards.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Water Heater industry are -
1. State Industries
2. Ariston Thermo
3. Haier Electronics
4. Fast Water Heater
5. Neighbourly Company Viessmann
