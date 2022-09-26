Acetic Acid Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Acetic Acid Market Size is Estimated to Reach Us$12.4 Billion by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% During Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Acetic Acid Market size is estimated to reach US$12.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Acetic acid, also known as ethanoic acid, is a colorless organic liquid with a pungent odor. The functional group of acetic acid is methyl and it is the second simplest carboxylic acid. It is utilized as a chemical reagent in the production of many chemical compounds. The major use of acetic acid is in the manufacturing of vinyl acetate monomer, acetic anhydride, easter and vinegar. It is a significant industrial chemical and chemical reagent used in the production of photographic film, fabrics and synthetic fibers. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, from January to September 2021, the combined operating revenue of 12,557 major Chinese garment companies was US$163.9 billion, showing a 9% increase. Thus, the growth of the textile industry is propelling the market growth for Acetic Acid. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15057/acetic-acid-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Acetic Acid Market highlights the following areas -
1. The notable use of Acetic Acid in the food and beverages segment is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity to increase the Acetic Acid Market size in the coming years. As per the US Food and Agriculture Organization, world meat production reached 337 million tonnes in 2019, up by 44% from 2000.
2. The notable demand for vinyl acetate monomer in a range of industries such as textile finishes, plastics, paints and adhesives is driving the growth of the Acetic Acid Market.
3. Increase in demand for vinegar in the food industry is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the industry players in the near future in the Acetic Acid industry.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15057
Segmental Analysis:
1. The vinyl acetate monomer segment held a massive 44% share of the Acetic Acid Market share in 2021. Acetic acid is an important carboxylic acid and is utilized in the preparation of metal acetates and printing processes, industrially. For industrial purposes, acetic acid is manufactured by air oxidation of acetaldehyde with the oxidation of ethanol, butane and butene.
2. The food and beverages segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period in the Acetic Acid Market. Acetic Acid is also known as ethanoic acid and is most extensively used in the production of vinyl acetate monomer. Vinyl acetate is largely used in the production of cellulose acetate which is further used in several industrial usage such as textiles, photographic films, solvents for resins, paints and organic esters.
3. Asia-Pacific held a massive 41% share of the Acetic Acid Market in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the presence of numerous end-use industries such as textile, food and beverages, agriculture, household cleaning products, plastics and paints & coatings. Growth in urbanization and an increase in disposable income in this region have further boosted the industrial growth in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Acetic Acid industry are -
1. Celanese Corporation
2. Eastman Chemical Company
3. LyondellBasell
4. British Petroleum
5. Helm AG
Click on the following link to buy the Acetic Acid Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15057
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Acetyls Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15324/acetyls-market.html
B. Bio-Acetic Acid Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bio-Acetic-Acid-Market-Research-502878
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn