Strategies For Global Industrial Laser System Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Industrial Laser System Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Industrial Laser System Market Report by TBRC covers the industrial laser system market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Laser System Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial laser system market size is expected to grow from $18.49 billion in 2021 to $20.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The global industrial laser system market demand is expected to grow to $29.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. An increase in the trend of automation in industries is expected to contribute to the growth of the industrial laser system global market going forward.

The industrial laser system market consists of sales of industrial laser systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to cut metals and fabrics, mark tracking codes for industrial traceability, weld metals, clean metal surfaces, change the surface roughness, and measure part dimensions. An industrial laser system refers to a device that stimulates atoms or molecules to emit light at particular wavelengths and amplifies that light, producing a very narrow beam of radiation.

Global Industrial Laser System Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial laser system market. Major companies operating in the industrial laser systems sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Industrial Laser System Market Segments

The global industrial laser system market is segmented:

By Type of Laser: Fiber, Solid-State, CO2, Others

By Type: Macro Processing, Micro Processing

By Power: Less Than 1 kW, More Than 1.1 kW

By Application: Cutting, Welding, Marking, Drilling, Others

By End Use Industry: Semiconductor and Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Others

By Geography: The global industrial laser system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Amonics Ltd, Apollo Instruments Inc, Bystronic Laser AG, IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, The TRUMPF Group, Toptica Photonics AG, Newport Corporation, ACSYS Lasertechnik Inc, nLIGHT Inc, Han's Laser Technology Co Ltd, Calmar Laser, and Jenoptik AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

