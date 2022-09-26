Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference being held September 28–29, 2022 and invites investors to participate via virtual one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference (Virtual Conference) Date: Wednesday, September 28th Time: Webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET Format: Company Presentation followed by a Fireside Chat and Q&A Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham6/rvph/2063776 Speaker: Laxminarayan Bhat, Founder & CEO of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2022invreg/.



About Reviva

Reviva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, RP5063 (brilaroxazine) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both RP5063 and RP1208 in the United States (U.S.), Europe, and several other countries.

https://ir.revivapharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines and expenses, market opportunity, ability to raise sufficient funding, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential, “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bruce Mackle

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

shamsian@lythampartners.com