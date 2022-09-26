Pet Food Packaging Market Will Reach Nearly USD 19.72 billion by 2028, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%

Reports And Data

Growing demand for advanced material for packaging of pet food is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet food packaging market is expected to value USD 19.72 billion by end of 2028 from USD 10 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as increasing inclination of people toward pet adoption coupled with willingness to pay for adopting better convenience for them. Additionally, the increasing income level globally, simple and convenience food and packaging, and changing lifestyles are driving growth of the global pet food packaging market.

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) regulations is increasingly granting permission for improved and safer products alike concern over human food. In addition, the animal lovers are increasingly choosing informative, attractive, and protective products. The key players are looking to fulfill the demands of consumers by offering intelligent packaging, which is fueling growth of the global pet food packaging market. Such factors are estimated to boost demand during next few years and offer several opportunities for growth during the foreseeable future.

Key findings from the report

• In November 2020, Amcor and Nestlé announced what they’re saying is the world’s first recyclable flexible retort pouch.

• By the packaging type, the bags segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market for pet food packaging over the forecast period. This segmental growth is attributable to the growing demand for bags for the ease offered during handling coupled with low cost of production.

• By food type, the dry food segment is anticipated to hold the significant share in the pet food packaging market and to retain over the forecast period.

• The plastic segment is anticipated to lead the pet food packaging market in terms of revenue and likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Owing to its benefits, the plastic segment is estimated to witness growth at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

• By animal type, the cat food segment in the pet food packaging market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing inclination of pet owners toward adopting cats and adopting expensive cat foods.

• Regionally, North America is anticipated to lead the global market for pet food packaging over the forecast period owing to robust demand from the developed countries including the US and Mexico. Additionally, rising inclination toward adoption of pets coupled with changing lifestyles and growing capacity of expending more on pets are driving growth of the global pet food packaging market.

• The global pet food packaging market comprises key players including Mondi Plc, Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles, Sonoco Products Company, and Huhtamaki OYJ.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global pet food packaging market on the basis of packaging type, packaging, process, end user, and region:

Based on packaging form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Boxes/Cartons

• Pouches

• Cans

• Bags

• Other

Based on material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Plastic

• Paper & Paperboard

• Metal

• Other Materials

Based on animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Dog food

• Cat Food

• Bird food

• Fish food

• Others

Based on food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Dry food

• Wet food

• Pet treats

• Others

By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

