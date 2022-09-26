Gene Expression Market Hit To USD 13.05 Billion By 2028 | At a CAGR of 8.1% – Reports and Data

Reports and Data

The global gene expression market size was USD 7.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gene expression market size is expected to reach USD 13.36 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of gene expression profiling to detect variants of COVID-19, rapid advancements in genomics and proteomics research, and growing investments to accelerate development of robust gene expression databases are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing focus on development of personalized medicines and growing need to streamline the workflow of genetic analysis are some other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead..

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Gene Expression Market market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

GE Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Gene Expression Market Market Segmentation:

By Product & Services Outlook:

Instrument

PCR

NGS

DNA Microarray

Others

Consumables

Reagents

DNA Chips

Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Sequencing Services

Other Services

Bioinformatics Solutions

Application Outlook:

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Biotechnology Research

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Gene Expression Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

