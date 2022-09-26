Metal Roofing Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.2 Billion with CAGR of 3.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Increase in Residential Construction and Growing number of Infrastructure projects will boost the growth of Metal Roofing Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Metal Roofing Market size is estimated to reach US$5.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022-2027. Metal roofing refers to roofing system in which metal pieces or tiles which have high resistance, permeability and longevity are used as roof covers. The metal roofing is done in various types like standing seam, corrugated metal roof, insulated roof panels and curved roof systems. Various metals that are used in metal roofing are zinc, copper, tin, aluminum, and steel which has certain types like galvanized steel and weathering steel. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Metal Roofing Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the metal roofing industry, as the region consists of major economies like China, Japan and Australia which has the largest housing market in the world.
2. Increased disposable income and improved affordability have driven customers to spend more on renovation and improvement projects, which provide growth opportunities for metal roofing industry.
3. Rising investments in the social infrastructures such as hospitals, government offices, educational buildings, and correctional facilities will create more demand for metal roofing in these construction projects.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Steel held a significant share in metal roofing market in 2021, with a share of over 25%. Steel roof is heat resistant, corrosion resistant, stands well in hail & high wind and it seal out moisture, so the development mold and mildew are less of a problem. Steel roofs such as weathering steel, galvalume and galvanized steel are the most environment friendly roofing choice as they are easily recyclable. Rapid Urbanization, growing economic and infrastructural development has increased the level of construction activities including both residential and commercial construction.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in metal roofing market in 2021, with a share of over 32%. The region consists of major economies like China, Japan, India and Australia where level of construction activities including residential and commercial has rapidly increased.
3. Residential held a significant share in metal roofing market in 2021, with a share of over 29%. Metal roof are majorly used in houses as they are durable, fire resistant, provide effective cooling of house and are made from eco-friendly metals like galvanized steel. The growing demand for housing units on account of growing population has increased the scale of residential construction.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Metal Roofing industry are -
1. Saint-Gobain S.A
2. Coastal Metal Service
3. Thompson Architectural Metals Company
4. Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
5. Sunlast Metal Inc
