Robo Taxis Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 59% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Robo Taxis Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the robo taxis market size is expected to grow from $1.05 billion in 2021 to $1.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.3%. The global robo-taxis market size is expected to grow to $11.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 59.3%. Growing concerns about road safety are expected to propel the robo taxis industry growth going forward.

The robo-taxis market consists of sales of robo-taxi products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for autonomous mobility on demand (AMoD) services. Robo-taxis are autonomous vehicles that are used for pickup and dropping off passengers or goods without the need for drivers, which can reduce the cost of transportation and make transport more affordable for day-to-day operations. Robo-taxis are technologically advanced cars that use various advanced driver assistance systems such as front crash prevention systems and rare crash prevention systems, spotting different objects around them for smooth function of driving, lane departure prevention, and others that can drive safely.

Global Robo Taxis Market Trends

Technological advancement has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in robo-taxis market. Major companies operating in the robo taxies sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

Global Robo Taxis Market Segments

The global robo taxis market is segmented:

By Component Type: Camera, Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic Sensors, Others

By Service Type: Car Rental, Station Based

By Propulsion: Electric, Battery, Hybrid

By Application: Goods Transportation, Passenger Transportation

By Geography: The global robo taxis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Waymo LLC, AutoX, Tesla Inc, Baidu Inc, General Motors, Lyft Inc, Nissan Motor Corporation, NAVYA, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, EasyMile SAS, Ridecell Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, AB Volvo, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

