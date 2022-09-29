As the AI Market Continues to Grow, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Drives AI to Empower the Metaverse.

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier, during the second quarter earnings call, Meta CEO Zuckerberg said that the metaverse would be a huge opportunity as time goes on. A feel even stronger now is that developing these platforms will unlock hundreds of billions of dollars, if not trillions." He added that the metaverse is a costly endeavor for the next few years, and "I believe we'll be glad we played a significant role in building it."

A Good Investment Opportunity For The Metaverse

Cristiano Amon, President, and CEO of Qualcomm gave a speech titled "5G and AI Empowering the Metaverse" at AI World 2022, sharing how Qualcomm is driving the convergence of 5G, AI, XR, and other innovative technologies to accelerate the metaverse. The presentation shared how Qualcomm works with industry partners to accelerate the metaverse by promoting the integration of 5G, AI, XR, and other innovative technologies.

Ammon pointed out that the metaverse brings exciting opportunities and unlimited imagination. Qualcomm has launched several solutions and projects to accelerate the metaverse and drive innovation. Qualcomm is committed to providing the most comprehensive and complete technologies and solutions for the Chinese and global ecosystem, enabling a new era of connected devices and working with partners to help realize the full potential of the metaverse.

As the hottest technology concept nowadays, the metaverse may open the next chapter of the Internet, giving birth to various new businesses and content. It is driving the development of WEB, NFT, AI, virtual humans, and other industries. It is also starting to take root in the online experience and daily life of young generations worldwide. Various metaverse platforms have blossomed, and young users are increasing. In contrast, the integration of pop culture has further "symbolized" the metaverse and shaped it into one of the most trendy cultural concepts of the moment.

WiMi's AI And Metaverse Collide To Create a "Spark."

The metaverse is an essential platform for future interaction between the virtual world and real society. It is a new expression of the digital economy with great potential. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI), the first share of metaverse holographic AR, will adhere to the value-oriented combination of virtual and real, and play its advantages in AI, 5G data elements, application scenarios, and new economy to promote metaverse to empower better the digital transformation of the economy, life, and governance. WiMi strives to launch AI+ demonstration scenarios and AR benchmark products and services to build an internationally competitive head enterprise.

At this stage, the metaverse has become the golden phase of "strengthening the real with the virtual" to empower the industry. In other words, WiMi's metaverse is also "going to the real with the virtual," and the real value is beginning to appear. WiMi has built an open and prosperous metaverse ecology based on its leading AI and powerful cloud computing capabilities. AI technology is not only the underlying cornerstone to drive the continuous operation of the digital world but also runs through all aspects of the metaverse, from design, R&D, construction, and operation to experience. Whether it is the communication and interaction of "people" in the metaverse or the creation of scenes, AI technologies such as intelligent voice, vision, and natural language understanding are inseparable.

Under the broad prospect, WiMi provides more comprehensive scenes for developing the metaverse industry with AI empowerment. With the positive results of AI development, the production methods of thousands of initiatives are being reshaped, and production efficiency is being improved. Promoting the commercialization of AI in multiple fields requires end-to-end technology tuning for each industry. WiMi will take AI as the cornerstone, break through the core metaverse technology, improve the metaverse infrastructure, and build a diversified, open, and positive ideal future. By that time, business models in education, entertainment, advertising, industry, and other fields will be included in the metaverse.

Summing Up

Narrowly defined metaverse based on VR, AR, MR technology integrates user avatars, content production, social interaction, online games, virtual currency payments, and other cyberspace, and is an integration of modern information technology involving 5G, IP network, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, blockchain, digital currency, Internet of things, human-computer interaction, etc. In this sense, it will be necessary to wait for these technologies to be able to meet the needs of the metaverse within a few years.

According to media reports, China's metaverse industry has completed $780 million (RMB 5.46 billion) in the financing, and the industry is expected to grow to $5.8 trillion by 2030. When the era of the metaverse officially comes, it is more critical for us to use this technology to benefit the metaverse ecology and guide the AI to choose the good.



