Acid Casein Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Acid Casein Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$3.9 Billion by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% During 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Acid Casein Market size is estimated to reach US$3.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Acid Casein is a milk protein produced by the controlled acidification of pure, pasteurized skim milk at a pH4.6 with different functional properties. The edible acid casein finds its application in food and non-food products such as cheese, dairy fats, milk powder, medical nutrition, milk protein powders, biscuits, drinks, paper and cardboard coating, leather tanning, adhesives and many more. The rise in the growth of food & non-food products would surge the acid casein industry. According to the National Milk producer’s federation, the total production of cheese in the US was around 3,319 million pounds between March and May 2022, an increase of 5% as compared to the same period of 2021. Therefore, the rise in dairy products would increase the demand for acid casein and, in turn, would boost the Acid Casein market size.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19700/acid-casein-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Acid Casein Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Acid Casein Market share with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2022-2027), owing to the rising growth in the beauty & personal care and food & beverages sectors in various countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.
2. Increasing demand for edible acid casein for various applications such as cheese, dairy fats, milk powder, medical nutrition, milk protein powders, biscuits, drinks, paper, cardboard coating, leather tanning, adhesives and plastics production is driving Acid Casein market growth.
3. The rise in the cosmetic sector would eventually boost the demand for Acid Casein for the production of various cosmetics products, consequently driving Acid Casein market growth and incrementing the revenue output.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Acid Casein market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19700
Segmental Analysis:
1. The food grade segment held a significant share of the Acid Casein Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027
2. The food & beverages industry held a significant share of 32% in the Acid Casein market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the food & beverages sector, edible acid casein can be used as a thickener, emulsifier, nutritional supplement and texture stabilizer for various food products such as cream-based soups, cheese, drinks, pudding and custard.
3. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Acid Casein Market with a share of 38% in 2021, owing to the rising food & beverages, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and beauty & personal care industries in the region. As per China Corporation, China is the world’s largest consumer market for food and beverages with an annual growth of around 15% in 2021, generating a revenue of more than US$98 billion.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Acid Casein industry are -
1. Rovita
2. Nutra Food Ingredients
3. NZMP
4. The Milky Whey
5. Arla Foods
Click on the following link to buy the Acid Casein Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19700
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Butyric Acid Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15665/butyric-acid-market.html
B. Organic Acids Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16128/organic-acids-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn