Global Premium Cosmetics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Premium Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Premium Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the premium cosmetics market size is expected to grow from $105.09 billion in 2021 to $118.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The global premium cosmetics market size is expected to reach $169.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The rising demand for natural cosmetics is expected to propel the growth of the premium cosmetics market going forward.

The premium cosmetics global market consists of sales of premium cosmetics by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to make cosmetic products with organic and high-quality components and are sold at a greater price than their drugstore counterparts. Premium cosmetics mainly cover skincare, makeup products, hair care, and fragrances. Companies are replacing synthetic chemicals with natural components in response to consumer demand as well as a move toward more environmentally friendly raw materials.

Global Premium Cosmetics Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the premium cosmetics market. Major companies operating in the premium cosmetics sector are focused on product innovations to gain a competitive advantage.

Global Premium Cosmetics Market Segments

The global premium cosmetics market is segmented:

By Product Type: Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrances and Perfumes, Sun Care, Baby Care, Others

By Nature: Natural and Organic, Conventional

By Gender: Male, Female, Unisex

By Distributional Channel: Offline, Online

By Geography: The global premium cosmetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Premium Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

