Destination Wedding Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Destination Wedding Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Destination Wedding Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the destination wedding market size is expected to grow to $64.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.5%. The rising penetration of social media is expected to propel the destination wedding industry growth.

The destination wedding market consists of sales of destination wedding services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to weddings that take place outside of the city or town where the soon-to-be-married couple resides. The destination wedding services involve planning, booking, and assistance with various ceremonies. The term "destination wedding" refers to a wedding that is planned ahead of time in a location, usually a high-end resort, where the couple, wedding party, and guests stay for roughly a week and where all wedding-related activities take place.

Global Destination Wedding Market Trends

Eco-friendly weddings in natural locations have emerged as a key trend shaping the destination wedding market outlook. According to the destination wedding market analysis, people are attempting to be more environmentally conscious these days, which is why they are opting for eco-friendly weddings in natural settings. Destination wedding service providers provide incredibly sustainable and natural sites, which helps the market flourish. For instance, according to a 2022 real wedding survey by Theknot, a US-based wedding planning company, 70% of couples agreed if they planned to have a marriage in 2022 to include environment-friendly activities and décor such as buying second-hand or up-cycled items, using recycled paper items, and minimizing the use of single-use plastic. One-third of the couples believed that the vendors should be more proactive in providing eco-friendly solutions.

Global Destination Wedding Market Segments

The global destination wedding market is segmented:

By Function: Pre-Wedding Ceremonies, Wedding Ceremonies, Reception, Others

By Inclusion and Activity: Accommodation Services, Food Service, Butler Services, Others

By Season: High Season, Mid-Season, Low Season, Mid-Peak Season

By Venues: National, International

By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking

By Geography: The global destination wedding market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Destination Wedding Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides destination wedding global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global destination wedding market, destination wedding global market share, destination wedding global market segments and geographies, destination wedding global market players, destination wedding market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The destination wedding market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Destination Wedding Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: White Eden Weddings, FiestaSol, Magical Weddings, Sparkles & Bubbles, Peach Perfect Weddings, The Wedding Travel Company, LM Wedding Planner, Jennifer Fox Weddings, The Destination Wedding, Wedding Planner Roma, Studio Brzak Events, ALL THINGS BEAUTIFUL, Planned For Perfection, Tropical Wedding & Honeymoon, BAQAA Glamour Weddings & Events, Vivaah Weddings, Shehnaiyan, Impressario Inc., and Revel Events.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

