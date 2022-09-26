Isocyanates Market Share Worth US$39.6 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Bolstering Growth in Building & Construction Sector of Isocyanates Market DriversHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Isocyanates Market size is estimated to reach US$39.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Isocyanates are organic compounds that are highly reactive and are produced from amines by phosgenation process. Such compounds have high thermal resistance, flexural & mechanical strength and are light-weighted due to which they have high applicability in paints & coatings, foams and polyurethane polymers. Due to their high insulating properties, the isocyanate compounds are in high demand in the building & construction, automotive, solar energy and electrical & electronics sectors which is positively impacting the isocyanates market. The high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles along with technological upgradation has increased the scale of automotive production. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Isocyanates Market due to the rapidly growing automotive and building & construction sectors in the region. This has accelerated the demand for organic compound for paints & coatings, foams and adhesives & sealants applications.
2. High demand for renewable energy has increased the capacity of solar installation in countries, thereby boosting the demand for isocyanates in surface coatings applications which has positively impacted the Isocyanates industry outlook.
3. Crude oil constitutes major raw material in the manufacturing of diisocyanates such as MDI and TDI. The growing volatility in prices of such raw materials can cause fluctuations in the development of diisocyanates, thereby restraining the market growth as well as the Isocyanates market size during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Polyurethane held the largest share in the Isocyanates market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyurethane polymer, in comparison to other polymers, provides mechanical strength, structural stiffness and other benefits such as stable resistance to corrosion, UV, chemicals and weather.
2. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share of up to 41.3% in the Isocyanates market in 2021. Rapid development in the automotive and building & construction sectors due to favorable government policies and investment inflows are having a significant influence on the demand for isocyanates.
3. The automotive sector held the largest share of the Isocyanates market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. An increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards along with growing investment inflows has increased the scale of automotive production.
4. According to the data provided by the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturer, in 2021, China’s automotive production increased by 3% whereas, India’s production saw a 30% increase.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Isocyanates industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. DowDu Pont
3. LANXESS
4. Evonik Industries
5. Huntsman International LLC
