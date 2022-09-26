Gov't Opens Registration to Obtain Additional Support for Road Transport Professionals

MOROCCO, September 26 - The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has announced the launch, as of Wednesday September 28, of the registration operation to obtain the additional exceptional support for road transport professionals via the platform mouakaba.transport.gov.ma.

Given the current levels of fuel prices, this subsidy will be granted according to the terms and conditions decided at the time of the previous allocation on August 23, 2022, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The registration operation will also be open to professionals of school transport following the resumption of school activities, it added.

This operation follows the decision of the Government to support the professionals of road transport, in order to preserve the purchasing power of citizens.

MAP 25 September 2022