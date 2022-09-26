Submit Release
UNGA: Bahrain Reaffirms Firm Position in Support of Morocco's Territorial Integrity

MOROCCO, September 26 - Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, reaffirmed, before the UN General Assembly, the firm position of his country in support of Morocco's territorial integrity.

"We renew our firm position and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco in preserving its security and territorial integrity," the Bahraini FM stated during the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He also hailed the UN Security Council resolution 2602 on the Moroccan Sahara, adopted in October 2021.

MAP 25 September 2022

