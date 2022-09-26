DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the DDOS-cyber attack solutions market size is expected to grow to 6.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The increase in the number of DDOS attacks is significantly contributing to the DDOS-cyber attack solutions industry growth.

Want to learn more on the DDOS-cyber attack solutions market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7083&type=smp

The DDOS cyber-security solutions market consists of sales of DDOS cyber-security solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the prevention of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks from malicious actors who, for various reasons, want to sabotage the network and functioning of a targeted organization by flooding their servers with internet traffic to prevent legitimate users from accessing their services. DDOS cyber-security solutions are services provided by firms to users to mitigate DDOS attacks.

Global DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Market Trends

According to the DDOS-cyber attack solutions market research, technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the DDOS cyber-security solutions sector are focused on introducing new technologies to improve users’ security and mitigate sophisticated and novel attacks from DDOS attackers. For instance, in January 2022, Bigleaf, a US-based internet redundancy and optimization service company, launched a DDOS mitigation service based on cloud and internet-based technology. It works across various circuits to help firms deliver more reliable services to their users. It is circuit-independent, allowing users to safeguard any ISP connection they use under a single service contract. It also covers the entirety of their bandwidth, reducing exposure to risk while simplifying support and service responsibilities.

Global DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Market Segments

The global DDOS-cyber attack solutions market is segmented:

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

By Size of Enterprise: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Network Security, Database Security

By Vertical: Government and Defense, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Others

By Geography: The global DDOS-cyber attack solutions market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global DDOS-cyber attack solutions market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ddos-cyber-attack-solutions-global-market-report

DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides DDOS-cyber attack solutions global market analysis, overviews and forecasts market size and growth for the global DDOS-cyber attack solutions market, DDOS-cyber attack solutions global market share, DDOS-cyber attack solutions market segments and geographies, DDOS-cyber attack solutions market players, DDOS-cyber attack solutions market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The DDOS-cyber attack solutions market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: A10 Networks, Activereach LTD, Akamai Technology, Allot LTD, Cloudflare Inc, BT Group, Corero Network Security PLC, DDoS-Guard, Fastly, Fortinet, Haltdos, Huawei Technology, Imperva, Indusface Pvt Ltd, Link11, NETSCOUT Systems Inc, Nexusguard, PhoenixNap, Radware Inc, RioRey, Seceon Inc, StackPath, StrataCore, Sucuri, Verisign, Arbor Networks Inc., Neustar Inc., Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd, F5 Networks, AhnLab, and Alibaba Cloud.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/threat-intelligence-global-market-report

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

Network Transformation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-transformation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model