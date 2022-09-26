Strategies For Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Intraoperative Imaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Intraoperative Imaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the intraoperative imaging market size is expected to grow to $3.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. As per the intraoperative imaging market analysis, the rising incidence of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The intraoperative imaging market consists of sales of intraoperative imaging systems and devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that determine if an implant is properly placed or a tumor is dissected to achieve the desired outcome. It is an optical imaging technology used in surgical procedures that allows doctors to correctly visualize the anatomy of the patient. It also increases the precision and accuracy of the surgery.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Trends

The emergence of imaging robots is one of the key intraoperative imaging market trends gaining popularity. According to the intraoperative imaging market research, major companies are focused on developing technologically advanced robots to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in 2019, Brainlab, a Germany-based medical technology company, launched Loop-X, the first automated mobile intraoperative imaging robot for spinal surgeries that uses 2D and 3D imaging technology and automates workflow. Loop-X is a significant step forward in bringing innovative spinal surgery advances to the market. It gives a firmer foundation on which to build new technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, augmented reality, and spatial computing. The Loop-X imaging robot expands the company's product line and enables excellence in a wide range of surgical applications.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Segments

The global intraoperative imaging market is segmented:

By Product: Intraoperative Ultrasound System, Intraoperative Computed Tomography System, C-Arms System, Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Others

By Application: Neurology Surgery, Oncology Surgery, ENT Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global intraoperative imaging market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Intraoperative Imaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides intraoperative imaging global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global intraoperative imaging market, intraoperative imaging global market share, intraoperative imaging global market segments and geographies, intraoperative imaging global market players, intraoperative imaging market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The intraoperative imaging market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Intraoperative Imaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Brainlab AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, NeuroLogica Corp. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.), Siemens Ag, Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Mindray Ltd., and Esaote SpA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

