Global Oilseeds Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oilseeds Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the oilseeds market size is expected to grow from $244.62 billion in 2021 to $264.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global oilseeds market size is expected to grow to $340.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed is expected to propel the oilseeds industry growth going forward.

The oilseeds global market consists of sales of oilseeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the production of edible oil and oil used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. They are rich in various phytochemicals such as phenolic compounds, flavonoids, tocopherols, tocotrienols, polyphenols, vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber and are used in healthy vegetable oils, livestock feeds, medicines, biofuels, and other oleochemical industrial purposes.

Global Oilseeds Market Trends

Rising government initiatives are a key trend gaining popularity in the oilseeds market. Governments across the world are taking an indicative to improve the production of oilseeds and cut costly vegetable oil imports.

Global Oilseeds Market Segments

The global oilseeds market is segmented:

By Oilseed Type: Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean, Sunflower Seed, Others

By Biotech Trait: Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait

By Category: Genetically Modified, Conventional

By Application: Oilseed Meal, Vegetable Oil, Others

By End-Use Industry: Food Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Others

By Geography: The global oilseeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Burrus Seed Farm, Cargill Incorporated, Corteva Agriscience, Mahyco Seeds, Syngenta Group, Gansu Dunhuang Seed Group Co. Ltd, Bunge Limited, DuPont, Land O'Lakes Inc, Nuziveedu Seeds, Ostro Organics Inc., The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wilmar International, Cootamundra Oilseeds, Soni Soya Products Limited, Monsanto Company, Groupe Limagrain Holding, La Tourangelle, BIO PLANETE, Seed Co Limited, Roland Foods, OPW Ingredients, and Groupe Limagrain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC