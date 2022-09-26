Submit Release
Global Oilseeds Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oilseeds Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the oilseeds market size is expected to grow from $244.62 billion in 2021 to $264.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global oilseeds market size is expected to grow to $340.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed is expected to propel the oilseeds industry growth going forward.

The oilseeds global market consists of sales of oilseeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the production of edible oil and oil used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. They are rich in various phytochemicals such as phenolic compounds, flavonoids, tocopherols, tocotrienols, polyphenols, vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber and are used in healthy vegetable oils, livestock feeds, medicines, biofuels, and other oleochemical industrial purposes.

Global Oilseeds Market Trends
Rising government initiatives are a key trend gaining popularity in the oilseeds market. Governments across the world are taking an indicative to improve the production of oilseeds and cut costly vegetable oil imports.

Global Oilseeds Market Segments
The global oilseeds market is segmented:
By Oilseed Type: Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean, Sunflower Seed, Others
By Biotech Trait: Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait
By Category: Genetically Modified, Conventional
By Application: Oilseed Meal, Vegetable Oil, Others
By End-Use Industry: Food Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Others
By Geography: The global oilseeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Oilseeds Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oilseeds global market overview, oilseeds market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global oilseeds market, oilseeds global market share, oilseeds market segments and geographies, oilseeds global market players, oilseeds global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oilseeds global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oilseeds Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Burrus Seed Farm, Cargill Incorporated, Corteva Agriscience, Mahyco Seeds, Syngenta Group, Gansu Dunhuang Seed Group Co. Ltd, Bunge Limited, DuPont, Land O'Lakes Inc, Nuziveedu Seeds, Ostro Organics Inc., The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wilmar International, Cootamundra Oilseeds, Soni Soya Products Limited, Monsanto Company, Groupe Limagrain Holding, La Tourangelle, BIO PLANETE, Seed Co Limited, Roland Foods, OPW Ingredients, and Groupe Limagrain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

