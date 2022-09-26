Mesenchymal stem cells market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.82% by 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market and Forecasts Market Segment by Type {Product (Cell & Cell Lines, Kits Media & Reagents, Others), Services}, Market segment by Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose Tissue, Cord Blood, fallopian Tube, Fetal Liver, Lung, Peripheral Blood, Other Sources), Market Segment by Indication (Bone & Cartilage Repair, cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, GvHD, Inflammatory & Immunological Diseases, Liver Diseases, Other Diseases), Market Segment by Application (Disease Modelling, Drug Discovery & Development, Stem Cell Banking, Tissue Engineering, Toxicology Studies, Other Applications) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The mesenchymal stem cells market was valued at US$2.44 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rising Awareness About Therapeutic Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cells

The mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) market has a huge potential for expansion as it's the most prevalent stem cell type used in regenerative medicine. MSCs are now the most commonly used stem cell type in clinical trials and the most researched stem cell type in the scientific literature. MSC-based therapies are also gaining popularity due to the rapidly aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Mesenchymal Stem cells play a significant role in effective management of disease and research initiatives in specialized areas such as genomic testing and personalized medicine. As a result of rising awareness of the therapeutic potential of stem cells and the scarcity of effective therapeutic treatments for rare diseases there is rise in investment leading to the growth of the market, however significant operational cost associated with the mesenchymal stem cell expansion and banking is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market?

The biotechnology industry has experienced evolutionary changes with regards to the operational management. Typical biopharmaceutical companies manufacturing products for mesenchymal stem cell development had a better response to staff disruptions and challenges evolving due to COVID-19.

There was an impact on the research & development activities and clinical trials as there were interruptions in the new patient enrolment for the active clinical trial. However, the business focused on inventing new therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 disease. In the past years, MSCs have established itself to be an effective technique to treat pulmonary disease, including COVID-19. MSC derived stem cell therapies have showed the potential for the treatment of the Covid 19 disease. Therefore, an increase in the number of clinical trials using MSCs has been observed. Countries such as the US, the UK, Belgium, France, Spain and Mexico are conducting clinical trials with mesenchymal stem cells to be used in the treatment of COVID-19.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

MSCs in the Development of Engineered Tissues and Organs

hMSCs are considered as one of the prominent bio fabrication materials for decades as they are proved safe and effective in treating various injuries and diseases such as bone or cartilage regeneration, stroke & cancer. Bioprinting is a rapidly expanding tissue engineering area with a lot of promise for product customization and addressing the global tissue and organ scarcity, with a global market of $1.82 billion USD predicted by 2022. hMSCs have also been found to be capable of being guided toward hepatocyte differentiation thus indicating huge demand for hMSCs as tissue engineering of organ develops. The requirement for hMSC in engineered tissue and organ applications is, of course, reliant on cell generation, differentiation, and maturation technologies for the parenchymal cells required for organ function and thus it is expected that the increased availability of hMSC sources as a result of manufacturing technology advancements will pave the way for quick improvement and growth of the mesenchymal stem cells market.

Rise in Focus Towards Regenerative Medicine Therapies

MSCs are a good cell source for tissue regeneration because of the following characteristics. MSCs can be sourced from various tissue, including umbilical cord, fetal liver, bone marrow, and synovium. MSCs have the ability to develop into practically any end-stage lineage cell, allowing them to seed specific scaffolds. MSCs are potential immune tolerant agents as they have characteristics such as anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory & immunosuppressive. Several clinical papers back up MSC-based cell therapy's potential efficacy; while its efficacy is still restricted, the results are encouraging.

MSCs have been investigated and used extensively in regenerative medicine. MSCs have moved closer to therapeutic applications for disease therapy and tissue repair in recent years due to improvements in extraction, culture, and differentiation procedures , therefore future research into better biomaterials and effective inducing factors will help MSCs advance in their regenerative medicine applications.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

MSC Therapy to Treat Multiple Sclerosis

The therapeutic application of MSCs in treating Multiple Sclerosis has proved to provide huge potential by improving clinical symptoms, thereby stabilizing the disease progression. MSCs have properties such as immunomodulator, tissue-protector and repair promotion has proved MSCs to be an attractive therapy option in the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis as well as in other conditions such as inflammation and tissue injury.

MSCs when administered, combat the inflammation in body and regulate the immune system which will further prevent myelin degradation. Clinical trials demonstrating the application of MSCs in Multiple Sclerosis patients have shown increased energy levels, improved flexibility, strength, and mobility. It has also been observed that if MSCs are administered intravenously may have the ability to halt diseases progression for an extended time duration.

MSCs offer intrinsic benefits over hematopoietic stem cells, that MSCs can differentiate into a cell types, release immunoregulatory molecules and promote release of exosome and growth factors

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the mesenchymal stem cells market are Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma), STEMCELL Technologoes Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (Plus Therapeutics Inc.), Cyagen Biosciences, PromoCell GmbH, Celprogen Inc. Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., Cell Application Inc., Lonza, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launches.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, to meet rising demand for cell culture media globally used in the development and manufacturing of new biologics and vaccines, Thermo Fisher Scientific enhanced its dry powder media manufacturing facility in Grand Island, New York.

In March 2022, new large-volume electroporation technology was unveiled by Thermo Fisher Scientific, making it simpler for inventors of cell therapies to transition from clinical development to commercial manufacture. Without the use of conventional viral vectors, the Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System facilitates gene changes through the use of a closed

In March 2019, Celltex Therapeutics entered into an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Research Products Development Company (RPDC) to help with the promotion and marketing of Celltex’s proprietary stem cell technology.

