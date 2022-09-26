Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the commercial avionics systems market size is expected to reach $34.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. An increase in the number of airline passengers is expected to propel the commercial avionics systems industry growth going forward.

The commercial avionics systems market consists of sales of commercial avionics systems by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in cockpit electronics and airborne equipment specifically designed for use in aviation. Commercial avionics products include flight controls, flight management equipment, navigation equipment, aircraft sensors, surveillance systems, and other integrated systems. Multiple functions are integrated into the most advanced avionics systems to improve performance, simplify maintenance, and keep costs down.

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market Trends

According to the commercial avionics systems market analysis, the growing adoption of next-generation flight management systems (NGFMS) is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. NGFMS improves fuel efficiency, reduces direct operating costs, reduces pilot workload, and improves safety, which thus optimizes future air traffic management (ATM) functions. For instance, in July 2020, Thales, a France-based multinational company that designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for aerospace and other sectors, launched PureFlyt, a flight management system that enables enhanced safety and efficiency in the cockpit. This new flight management system (FMS) is specifically designed to efficiently manage aircraft in the connected aerospace ecosystem and in increasingly congested skies.

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market Segments

The global commercial avionics systems market is segmented:

By Sub System: Flight Management and Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical and Emergency, Communication Navigation and Surveillance, Others

By Fit: Retrofit, Forward Fit

By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional and Business Jet, Freighter

By Geography: The global commercial avionics systems market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides commercial avionics systems global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global commercial avionics systems market, commercial avionics systems global market share, commercial avionics systems global market segments and geographies, commercial avionics systems market players, commercial avionics systems market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The commercial avionics systems market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BAE Systems PLC, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, L3 Harris Technologies, Meggitt PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Thales Group, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronautics Corporation of America, Kontron Sandt AG, Air Data Inc., Astronics Max-Viz, Avidyne Corporation, Bendix/King, EuroAvionics Navigation Systems GmbH Co. KG, and FLIR Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

