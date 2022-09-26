Electric Vehicle Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric vehicle market size is expected to grow to $601.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%. Strict government regulations on vehicle emissions are expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle market going forward.

The electric vehicle market consists of sales of electric vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as environmentally friendly vehicles as they use little or no combustion fuels (petrol, diesel, or gas). An electric vehicle is a self-propelled vehicle that is powered by an electric motor and uses electrical charging to transport passengers and goods while reducing harmful air pollution from exhaust emissions.

Global Electric Vehicle Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the electric vehicle market. Major companies operating in the electric vehicle market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2022, QuantumScape, a US-based renewable energy company, is developing solid battery technology to extend the range of electric vehicles and allow them to recharge more quickly. QuantumScape conducted its tests, and the results showed that the solid-state batteries completed 400 consecutive 15-minute (4C) fast-charge cycles successfully from 10% to 80% capacity.

Global Electric Vehicle Market Segments

The global electric vehicle market is segmented:

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type: Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Charging Type: Slow Charging, Fast Charging

By Power Output: Less Than 100 kW, 100 kW To 250 kW, More Than 250 kW

By End Use: Private, Commercial Fleets

By Geography: The global electric vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric vehicle global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric vehicle market, electric vehicle global market share, electric vehicle global market segments and geographies, electric vehicle global market players, electric vehicle global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric vehicle market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Volkswagen, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, BYD Company Motors, BMW Group, Nissan Motors Co Ltd, Tesla Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Groupe Renault, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Honda Motor Co, Kia Motors Corporation, TATA Motors Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, and Chevrolet.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

