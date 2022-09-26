Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare mobility solutions market size is expected to reach $275.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.4%. The increasing digitalization and increasing use of smart devices in healthcare are expected to propel the healthcare mobility solutions industry growth going forward

The healthcare mobility solutions market consists of the sales of healthcare mobility solutions by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in medical and public health practices assisted by mobile technologies, such as mobile phones, personal digital assistants, patient monitoring devices, and other wireless devices. It can also refer to the use of mobile devices to monitor or detect biological changes in the human body, with data collected and used for healthcare and health status improvement by device management bodies such as hospitals, clinics, or service providers.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Trends

According to the healthcare mobility solutions market analysis, new product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on new product innovations to reinforce their position in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Fitbit Inc., a US-based consumer electronics company, launched a new solution called Ready for Work. This solution helps employers deal with the unique problem of returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitbit's Ready for Work solution gives employees access to critical health data from their Fitbit device, as well as exposure, symptom, and temperature monitoring, all in an easy-to-use format. They use a daily check-in tool that tells them whether or not to go to work. Due to daily reporting and analytics, employers can swiftly analyse and monitor workplace health and safety, as well as provide help to employees. Fitbit Health Solutions offers the solution, which seeks to assist people and businesses combat COVID-19 in the workplace and return to work safely, confidently, and in excellent health.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Segments

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented:

By Product Type: Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications, Enterprise mobility platforms, Others

By Applications: Enterprise Solutions, mHealth Applications, Others

By End User: Payers, Providers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Patients, Others

By Geography: The global healthcare mobility solutions market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare mobility solutions global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare mobility solutions market, healthcare mobility solutions market share, healthcare mobility solutions global market segments and geographies, healthcare mobility solutions market players, healthcare mobility solutions market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare mobility solutions market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., General Electric Company, Express Scripts Holding Company, and Netsmart Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

