Ethylene Market Size Will Hit USD 303.85 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.44% by 2030 | Reports and Data

The global expansion of food industry and several applications in packaging are driving the demand for ethylene market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ethylene Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 303.85 Billion By 2030, According To A New Report By Reports And Data. Ethylene Is A Monomer Derived From Petrochemical, Which Finds Several Use In End-Use Products, Including Fibers, And Plastics. Ethylene Is Also Very Useful In Manufacturing Organic Chemicals.

Ethylene Is Used In The Chemical Industry, And Most Of It Goes Toward Polyethylene, Which Is A Widely Used Plastic Containing Polymer Chains Of Ethylene Units In Various Chain Lengths. It Is Also An Important Natural Plant Hormone And Is Used In Agriculture To Force The Ripening Of Fruits.

Ethylene Is The Lightest Olefin Hydrocarbon With Naphtha And Ethane As Major Sources. The Factors Contributing To The Growth Of The Market Are The Expansion Of The Food Industry And High Demand For Polyethylene. High Demand For Aseptic Packaging In Beverage Industries Is Driving The Growth Of The Market. Ethylene Is One Of The Most Important Organic Chemicals By Volume. It Is The Building Block For A Vast Range Of Chemicals, From Antifreeze Solutions And Solvents To Plastics.

Top Key Players: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries, Royal Dutch Shell Plc. INEOS Group AG, Lonza Group, And BASF SE, Among Others.

Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest:

The Automotive Sector Is Increasingly Demanding Ethylene To Increase The Use Of Plastic Components To Reduce Weight And Achieve Minimum Emissions. The Automotive Segment Is Forecasted To Grow With A CAGR Of 5.9% During The Forecast Period.

The Increase In The Number Of Construction Activities All Across The Globe Has Increased The Demand For High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Resins In The Manufacture Of Pipes, Telephone Ducts, Electrical Boxes, And Plumbing. The Growth In The Construction Sector Has Also Increased The Demand For HDPE For Other Applications Such As Geosynthetics, Storage Tanks, And Decorative Items.

Ethylene Is Produced By The Thermal Cracking Of Naphtha Which Is An Energy-Intensive Process (Up To 40 GJ Heat Per Tonne Ethylene), Leading To Significant Formation Of Coke And Nitrogen Oxide (Nox), Along With 1.8–2 Kg Of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emission Per Kilogram Of Ethylene Produced.

APAC Will Lead The Demand For Ethylene Market As Countries Like China And India Exhibit A Strong Demand For Plastics. An Increase In The Purchasing Power Of Consumers, Rapid Advancement In Technology, And High Penetration Of Electronics In These Industries Are Driving The Demand Of The Market Product In The Region.

Market Segmentation:

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Naphtha

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Polyethylene

Ethylene Oxide

Ethyl Benzene

Ethylene Dichloride

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Building And Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Packaging

Agrochemicals

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest Of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest Of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa)

