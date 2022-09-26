Blue Light Therapy Market Size To Reach a Valuation of USD 351.6 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global blue light therapy market is expected to reach USD 351.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blue light therapy market is expected to reach USD 351.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blue light therapy makes use of blue light to treat specific conditions or disorders that may or may not be related to skin and is recognized as a pain-free procedure.

Growing prevalence of acne is likely to boost market demand in the forecast period. Blue light therapy is a kind of noninvasive treatment for acne vulgaris where blue light is deployed to destroy specific acne-causing bacteria on the skin. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, light therapies have proved to be promising in treating acne, and numerous individuals have observed a considerable betterment in the health of their skin after several sessions. It may be implemented to treat conditions that have already occurred on the skin or to control the condition before an acne outbreak occurs.

Increasing prevalence of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Narrow-band blue light is equally effective as bright white-light for treating SAD, a form of depression associated with seasonal changes. As per the American Psychiatric Association, in the U.S. every year approximately 5.0% of adults suffer from this disorder, which can last for nearly 40% of the year. Women have a higher tendency to get affected by SAD as compared to men, and younger people are more likely to get affected than older ones. Additionally, risk factors for SAD, other than the ones mentioned above, comprise a family history of SAD or some kind of depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product type, light box contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.5% in the forecast period. Blue light therapy is generally carried out using a box of fluorescent lights, which aids in treating various types of depression, sleep disorders, and other conditions related to skin.

By application, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) held the largest market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a kind of depression that is associated with seasonal changes. SAD occurs at nearly the same time each year, and its treatment may comprise blue light therapy, among other methods.

By end-users, home care settings are likely to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period.

The market in North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 4.3% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and surging incidence of target conditions, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, and product & service portfolio. The Blue Light Therapy market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at the regional and global levels. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Philps Koninklijke NV, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Aura Daylight, North Light Technologies, Veriflux Inc., Nature Bright, Klarstein, Zepter International, PhotoMedex, and Beurer, among others.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Blue Light Therapy Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Light Box

Floor & Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)

Blue Light Therapy Bulbs

Dawn Simulator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Winter Blues

Acne Vulgaris

Sleeping Disorders

Seasonal Affective Disorders (SAD)

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Some essential purposes of the Blue Light Therapy market research report:

Vital Developments: Custom investigation provides critical improvements to the Blue Light Therapy market, including R&D, new item shipment, coordinated efforts, development rate, partnerships, joint efforts, and local development of rivals working in the market on a global scale and regional.

Market Characteristics: The report contains Blue Light Therapy market highlights, income, limit, limit utilization rate, value, net, creation rate, generation, utilization, import, trade, supply, demand, cost, part of the industry in general, CAGR, and gross margin. Likewise, the market report offers an exhaustive investigation of the elements and their most recent patterns, along with Service market fragments and subsections.

Investigative Tools: This market report incorporates the accurately considered and evaluated information of the major established players and their extension into the Blue Light Therapy market by methods. Systematic tools and methodologies, for example, Porter’s Five Powers Investigation, Possibilities Study, and numerous other statistical investigation methods have been used to analyze the development of the key players working in the Blue Light Therapy market.

Convincingly, the Blue Light Therapy report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single market reality without the need to allude to some other research report or source of information. This report will provide all of you with the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the Blue Light Therapy market.

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client's requirements. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best-customized report.

