CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, United States, 26 September 2022 – Rolex Testimonee Davis Love III has captained the United States to a famous Presidents Cup™ victory over the International team on home soil, winning by 17.5 points to 12.5 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The 2022 edition of the competition, which pits the U.S. against an international selection comprising players from the rest of the world, excluding Europe, took place from 22–25 September and lived up to its billing as a highlight of the golfing calendar.
The U.S. team played with outstanding spirit, accuracy and consistency to triumph in an event created and organized by the PGA TOUR and which showcases golf’s finest talent in various match-play formats.
Playing in an electric atmosphere in front of thousands of passionate fans, Love III channelled this energy to lead his side to a hard-fought victory over the International contingent. Following this latest win, the U.S. team has now won 12 of the 14 editions of the Presidents Cup™, which was first held in 1994 and is contested biennially. The International team has won the event on one occasion and one match was drawn.
A tournament of rich heritage and great importance in the golfing world, the Presidents Cup™ champions those who lead by example and play the game in the right spirit, whether they are a captain or a teammate. Rolex Testimonees Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas proved the U.S. team’s most formidable pairing. They became just the third pair ever to win all four team sessions in the Presidents Cup™ and their partnership was key to the U.S. team taking an 11-7 lead into the final-day singles matches on Sunday.
Rolex Testimonee Jordan Spieth, only the sixth player to go 5-0-0 in a Presidents Cup™ after winning his Sunday singles match said:
“When you get to do it collectively while representing your country with some of the best players in the world, there is really nothing else that is more enjoyable.”
Love III has a long-standing affiliation with the Presidents Cup™, having competed as a player in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2005. He joins an exclusive group of Testimonees who have captained their side to victory, including Arnold Palmer (1996), Gary Player (2003*), Jack Nicklaus (2003*, 2005 2007) and Tiger Woods (2019).
The American was ably assisted by fellow Rolex Testimonee Fred Couples, who served as a captain’s assistant for a fourth time, having done so in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and also led the team to victory as captain in 2009, 2011 and 2013.
After lifting the Presidents Cup™ trophy, Love III said:
“Thank you to Trevor and his team who did an incredible job this year - they took the level of sportsmanship and grace and friendship to a new level. To all my assistant captains – thank you guys for all your support, friendship and trust. I am extremely proud of this team of players. This has been one of the most fun, most together, supportive teams – they were unbelievably prepared.”
Rolex was present as the Official Timekeeper at the 2022 Presidents Cup™. For more than 50 years, Rolex has developed one of the most successful and enduring relationships with golf. The brand’s support extends globally to all levels of the game, including the leading players, tournaments, governing bodies and team competitions.
*Match tied, victory shared.
ROLEX TESTIMONEE PRESIDENTS CUP™ WINNERS
Fred Couples (1994, 1996, 2005)
Rickie Fowler (2015, 2017, 2019)
Davis Love III (1994, 1996, 2000, 2003*, 2005)
Jack Nicklaus (1998, 2003*, 2005, 2007)
Arnold Palmer (1996)
Scottie Scheffler (2022)
Jordan Spieth (2013, 2015, 2017, 2022)
Justin Thomas (2017, 2019, 2022)
Tiger Woods (2000, 2003*, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2019)
*Match tied but title retained
ROLEX TESTIMONEE PRESIDENTS CUP™ - WINNING CAPTAINS
Fred Couples (2009, 2011, 2013)
Davis Love III (2022)
Jack Nicklaus (1998, 2003*, 2005, 2007)
Arnold Palmer (1996)
Tiger Woods (2019)
*Match tied but title retained
ABOUT ROLEX AND GOLF
Rolex is committed to the permanent quest for excellence in all its endeavours and has been a long-term supporter of golf in its pursuit of the same. The brand’s enduring relationship with the sport began more than 50 years ago, in 1967, when Arnold Palmer, joined by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, became the brand’s first golfing Testimonees. Known together as The Big Three, these legendary players changed the face of golf forever, and their partnership with Rolex marked the beginning of a relationship based on the shared commitment to continuous improvement and unwavering precision. Since then, the affiliation has grown and flourished, permeating every level of the game worldwide. From elite players and golf legends to all the game’s Major championships, where success represents the pinnacle of achievement in the sport, as well as the foremost professional tours and worldwide amateur championships, Rolex is ever-present. In 2021 Rolex further deepened its support by becoming a Worldwide Partner of The Ryder Cup, to act as Official Timekeeper at every iteration of the sport’s pre-eminent team competition. The Swiss manufacturer’s support for the game is built on a strong sense of integrity and respect for tradition that promote the continuity of expertise and transfer of knowledge, and an understanding of the importance of investing in the sport’s development for future generations.
