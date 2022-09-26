Animal Health Market is Expected to Reach USD 79.29 Billion in 2028 – By Reports and Data

The global animal health market size was USD 50.51 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal health market is expected to reach USD 79.29 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are increasing adoption of companion animals such as cats and dogs among elderly population, and rising demand for animal-based food products across various countries across the world.

Animals have been a crucial part in man’s life since ancient times as they appear in ancient cave paintings, on modern commercial farmlands, and as pets in homes. There has been a rapid increase in the livestock population owing to high consumption of animal-based food due to rapidly increasing population, and technological advancements in livestock farming. Adoption of companion animals such as cats and dogs among elderly people and children has also increased in recent years. However, like human beings, these animals are prone to various diseases and infections. Animal healthcare involves taking care of animals and maintaining good health and records of drugs, medications, and vaccines by consulting veterinarians. Various companies are focusing on developing enhanced drug formulations to cater to increasing prevalence of diseases and infections in animals. In addition, several public and private sectors are focusing on improving animal healthcare services, providing better treatment facilities, and providing financial help to research laboratories working on zoonotic diseases.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Animal Health market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Zoetis Inc.

Ceva Santé Animale

Merck Animal Health

Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bayer AG

Virbac

Heska

Nutreco N.V.

Novartis International AG

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Biogenesis Bago S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology Co Ltd.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Animal Health Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Production Animals

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Sheep & Goats

Fish

Companion Animals

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

Application Outlook:

Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Parasiticides

Anti-infectives

Anti-inflammatory

Analgesics

Others

Feed Additives

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Amino acids

Feed enzymes

Antioxidants

Prebiotics and probiotics

Minerals

Diagnostics

Instruments

Consumables

Others

Oral

Tablets or Capsules

Powder or Premix

Liquid

Parenteral

Liquid

Powder

Topical

Solutions

Creams and ointments

Powder

Transdermal

Patches

Gels

Sprays

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Animal Health report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• the Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key market aspects are illuminated in the report:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Animal Health market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Animal Health market, the years measured, and the study points.

Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.

Manufacture by Region: This Global Animal Health report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets.

