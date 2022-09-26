Sodium Sulfate Market Will Estimated to Surpass USD 1.76 Billion at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising usage of sodium sulfate for manufacturing of glass for home and commercial buildings are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sodium sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 1.76 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising usage of sodium sulfate for manufacturing glass for home and commercial buildings and increasing usage of sodium sulfate in soaps and detergents by manufacturers are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for sodium sulfate among photographers is expected to boost the growth of sodium sulfate market in near future. Sodium sulfate is widely used by photographers to fix negatives and prints of photographs. It acts by dissolving the part of the silver salts coated on the photographs which remains unchanged by the exposure to light. This is increasing the demand for sodium sulfate and is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market. Increasing usage of sodium sulfate in shampoos, hair conditioners and face cleansers are other factors that are expected to propel growth of the market.

Top Key Players: Merck KGaA., ECOBAT Technologies, Ltd., Godavari Biorefineries, Ltd., The Aditya Birla Group, Borden & Remington Corporation, Intersac Inc., Nippon Chemical Industrial, Co., Atul Limited, TCI Chemicals, Pvt. Ltd., and Lenzing AG.

Key Companies in the market include:

Natural segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for paper and the wooden product coupled with increasing demand for sodium sulfate is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Natural sodium sulfate is widely used for the production of wood pulp, which is increasing its demand and is expected to boost the growth of the segment

Soaps & detergents segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global sodium sulfate market between 2022 and 2030. Increasing demand for soaps and detergents for the cleaning of household and commercial buildings is driving revenue growth of the segment. Sodium sulfate is used in high quantities in laundry and dishwashing products to protect the interiors of washing machines which is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific sodium sulfate market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rising demand for cleaning products such as soaps and detergents in the countries in region is expected to drive market revenue growth. Sodium sulfate is used by manufacturers in large quantities in cleaning products. This is expected to drive Asia Pacific sodium sulfate market revenue growth.

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Synthetic

Natural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Chemical Processing

Glass Manufacturing

Dyeing Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Soaps and Detergents

Foods and Beverages

Others

From Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Glauber’s Salt

Niter Cake

Salt Cake

