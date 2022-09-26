Waterless Cosmetics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the waterless cosmetics market size is expected to grow from $7.30 billion in 2021 to $8.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The global waterless cosmetics market size is expected to grow to $13.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. Rising demand for chemical-free cosmetics is expected to propel the waterless cosmetics market growth going forward.

The waterless cosmetics market consists of sales of waterless cosmetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for healthier, more sustainable alternatives in cosmetics. Waterless cosmetics refer to beauty products that are free from water, using soothing botanical ingredients that help with the application, hydration, texture, and dissolving of water-soluble actives (like vitamin C) so they work better on the skin. They use soothing botanical ingredients and nourishing oils while reducing the need for preservatives and unnecessary fillers.

Global Waterless Cosmetics Market Trends

The rise in technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the waterless cosmetics market. Major companies operating in the waterless cosmetics sector are focused on new technological innovations to gain a competitive advantage.

Global Waterless Cosmetics Market Segments

By Type: Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Others

By Price Range: Economy, Mid-Range, Premium

By Customer Orientation: Men, Women, Unisex

By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Speciality Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Others

By Geography: The global waterless cosmetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides waterless cosmetics global market overview, waterless cosmetics industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global waterless cosmetics market, waterless cosmetics global market share, waterless cosmetics global market segments and geographies, waterless cosmetics market trends, waterless cosmetics global market players, waterless cosmetics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The waterless cosmetics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Clensta International Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corporation, Ktein Cosmetics, L'Oréal SA, Loli Beauty, Niconi Ltd., Ruby’s Organics, Taiki USA, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Waterless Beauty Company, Unilever Plc., Pinch of Colour LLC, True Botanicals Inc., Allies Group Pte. Ltd., Ethique Inc, Carter + Jane, Allies Group Pte. Ltd., Azafran Innovacion Ltd., Lavedo Cosmetics, May Coop, Vapour Organic Beauty Inc., Biomod Concepts Inc., Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Cult Beauty, Deciem, Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories, Glow Recipe, and Headboy Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

