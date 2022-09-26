Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 2,366.8 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market is forecast to reach USD 2,366.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market is forecast to reach USD 2,366.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cardiovascular ultrasound system or the echocardiogram is a noninvasive ultrasound method of examining the circulation in the blood vessels of the body. In a cardiovascular ultrasound system, the sound waves are transmitted through the tissues of the cardiovascular area. The global cardiovascular ultrasound system market is growing at a substantial pace as the number of cardiovascular diseases and the use of ultrasound system are drastically being propelled. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the cardiovascular ultrasound system in various healthcare centers is expected to accelerate the growth of this market.

The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to its adoption of advanced equipment & machineries for cardiac diseases, coupled with the increasing geriatric cardiovascular diseases and extensive demand for cardiovascular ultrasound systems in the cardiac departments in all the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancements in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with surgical needs in China, and India, and is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

The pharma and healthcare industry is expected to observe significant growth over the coming years attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe, growing geriatric patient pool, availability of advanced and minimally invasive surgical and diagnostics procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario, and presence of a robust product pipeline of drugs and therapeutics. In addition, the growing integration of IoT, ML, and AI in medical procedures and equipment along with rapid progress in drug design and development. A combination of innovation and technology has brought about massive changes in the healthcare industry and the rapid adoption of telemedicine, remote consultation, and e-prescription has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Online retailing supply of the surgical instruments and devices has been trendy in emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Doppler ultrasound imaging system helps estimate the speed of blood flow and conditions involving heart valves, blood clots, and arteries having identified the blocked and bulging arteries. Doppler ultrasound is supposedly a suitable replacement of arteriography and venography. Doppler sub-segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

The stress echocardiogram is performed while the patient exercises on a stationary bicycle or a treadmill. This test helps visualize the motion of the cardiac walls and pumping action in a stressed situation when the heart rate goes faster. The stress echocardiogram is calculated to be propelled with a growth rate of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospitals based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern cardiovascular ultrasound systems, are expected to grow fastest at a rate of 8.2% throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.

The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth

Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.

Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth

The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison, Fujifilm Corporation, Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd., and Kalamed Medical Systems, among others.

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Transthoracic Echocardiogram

Transesophageal Echocardiogram

Stress Echocardiogram

Dobutamine Stress Echocardiogram

Intravascular Ultrasound

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Type of Imaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Color

Monochrome

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

2D

3D

4D

Doppler

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the revenue growth rate of the global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market?

What are the key challenges impacting the global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System market growth?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

Thank you for reading our report. For more details please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet all the needs of clients. The report also offers a comprehensive regional analysis and specific countries can be included in the report according to the requirements.

