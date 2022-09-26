Flexible Display Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 33% Through 2026

Flexible Display Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Flexible Display Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the flexible display market size is expected to grow to $44.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 32.9%. As per the flexible display market analysis, the rising demand for OLED-based devices is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The flexible display market consists of sales of flexible displays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in virtual reality (VR) headsets, digital cameras, laptops, and televisions. A flexible display refers to an electronic display printed on a foldable plastic membrane that can easily be twisted. These displays can withstand being folded, bent, and twisted, and they are more flexible as compared to a flat display. These have better durability and are lightweight in nature.

Global Flexible Display Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as one of the key flexible display industry trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the flexible display market are focused on technological advancements to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based developer of smartphones, laptops, and televisions, launched new displays, namely, MicroLed and Neo QLED, in their new Lifestyle Television models. The Neo Quantum Processor allows the TV to control its lighting and enhance the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen. This includes cloud gaming, on-screen multitasking, and a wide range of cutting-edge personalized features.

Global Flexible Display Market Segments

The global flexible display market is segmented:

By Display Type: OLED:Organic Light-Emitting Diodes), LCD:Liquid-Crystal Display), EPD:Electronic Paper Display), Others

By Substrate Material: Glass, Plastic, Others

By Form Factor: Curved Display, Bendable and Foldable Display, Rollable Display

By Application: Smartphone and Tablet, Smartwatches and Wearables, Television and Digital Signage Systems, PC Monitors and Laptops, E-reader, Electronic Shelf Labels:ESLS), Vehicles and Public Transports, Others

By Geography: The global flexible display market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Flexible Display Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides flexible display global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global flexible display market, flexible display global market share, flexible display global market segments and geographies, flexible display global market players, flexible display global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The flexible display global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Flexible Display Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BOE Technology Group Co., LG Display Co., Ltd., Royole Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Innolux Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Sharp Corporation, Visionox Company, E Ink Holdings Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

