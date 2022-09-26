SuperStaff Opens Second Call Center in Pampanga To Accommodate Overwhelming Demand for Offshore Talent
Recognizing Pampanga's vast potential in accommodating the overwhelming demand for offshore talent, SuperStaff opened its second call center in the province.
We initially expanded into Pampanga as a way of creating a talent acquisition pressure valve and adding a business continuity layer for our high-growth clients outsourcing to the Philippines.”MAKATI , PHILIPPINES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwhelming demand also indicates the Philippines’ overall edge as a talent-rich market.
Barely three months after the launch of its first site in Clark, SuperStaff reached another milestone with the opening of its second call center in the province of Pampanga. The new outsourcing site, located at SM City Clark Tech Hub Bldg. 6, M.A. Roxas Highway, Malabanias, Angeles, Pampanga, is a response to the surging market demand for timely and affordable offshore talent.
Although this additional expansion was part of SuperStaff’s long-term diversification plans, the rapid implementation of a response to an accelerated demand came as a welcome surprise.
“We initially expanded into Pampanga as a way of creating a talent acquisition pressure valve and adding a business continuity layer for our high growth clients outsourcing to the Philippines.
However, what transpired afterward was nothing short of amazing. Hiring turnaround times were reduced by 54%, retention improved by double digits, and clients responded by adding new requisitions and buying every available seat on that call center floor within 60 days,” says Matthew Narciso, SuperStaff’s Chief Executive Officer.
Narciso added that 60% of the new site was already reserved by existing and new clients — even before they held the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on September 19, 2022. And as global demand for offshore talent continues to increase at a fever pitch, it is highly plausible that SuperStaff may soon announce the opening of a third new site outside of Manila in the very near future.
In different parts of the world, talent shortages make hiring extremely challenging for businesses across most industries. Many have found much-needed support by tapping into the Philippines’ talent-rich market.
From the mountains of Baguio to the southernmost coasts of Mindanao, the Philippines has proven to be a viable option when companies located abroad have their growth impeded by talent shortages in the west. SuperStaff envisions building on the country’s tremendous workforce potential to bring more local opportunities to different parts of the heartland, starting with Pampanga.
Pampanga is considered the country’s new tech and BPO hub and home to a massive pool of highly educated and skilled young professionals. The province also boasts world-class commercial, transport, and technical infrastructures and facilities, including the Clark International Airport and Clark Global City.
About SuperStaff
SuperStaff is a comprehensive outsourcing solutions provider offering call center services offshore in the Philippines, nearshore in Colombia, and onshore in the United States.
Originally a captive market for its mother company, servicing the health and biopharma sectors for decades, SuperStaff diversified internationally. Three years ago, we managed to grow in size and expand our service portfolio. As we gain competencies in multiple industry verticals, we extend our clout in servicing start-ups and Forbes-ranked enterprises with back-end support and transformative BPO solutions.
SuperStaff’s ability to elevate customer experience and enhance revenue growth earned it the recognition of external agencies and even their competitors as they were named among the key competitors of the global customer service outsourcing BPO market in 2022.
Visit us at Superstaff.com.
Athena Yenko
Logiscale Inc. - Superstaff
