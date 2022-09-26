Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 5.12 Billion in 2028 | At a CAGR of 10.5% – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 5.12 billion in 2028.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global allergy immunotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 5.12 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is spurred by factors such as increasing prevalence of different types of allergies globally – allergic rhinitis being one of the most common allergic diseases – and rise in R&D activities to develop more advanced and effective therapies. The American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology claims that allergic rhinitis affects nearly 30% of the global populace. Growing prevalence of other allergic conditions including drug allergies, food allergies, and respiratory allergies such as allergic asthma further drives demand for allergy immunotherapy. Introduction of advanced immunotherapies for allergy, rising awareness of the availability of such treatments among people worldwide, increasing levels of environmental pollution, and changing lifestyles and eating habits are other important factors boosting the global market growth.

An allergy is a condition in which the body’s immune system responds abnormally to foreign substances called allergen, which typically do not harm the body. The most common allergens causing allergic reactions include certain types of food, pet dander, pollen, dust mites, or mold. Allergy immunotherapy, also referred to as hypo-sensitization or desensitization, is a medical treatment for different allergic reactions and involves administration of gradually increasing doses of particular allergens to eventually desensitize the immune system. Allergy immunotherapy is proven to be effective for conditions such as food allergies, animal allergies, allergic asthma, and allergic rhinitis. Different types of allergy immunotherapy include subcutaneous immunotherapy (also allergy shots), sublingual immunotherapy, oral immunotherapy, and transdermal immunotherapy.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Among immunotherapy type segments, the subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the forecast period. One of the key factors contributing to growth of this segment is growing affordability and availability of allergy shots across hospital pharmacies, retail drug stores, and online pharmacies.

Based on allergy type, the allergic rhinitis augment dominated other segments in terms of highest revenue contribution in 2020. Increasing cases of allergic rhinitis worldwide and rising adoption of advanced treatments are major factors boosting this segment’s growth.

Among regional markets, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for allergy immunotherapy and is projected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Factors including rapid industrialization and urbanization, rising pollution levels, rapid climate change, and changing eating habits majorly account for market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the top players in the global allergy immunotherapy market include Aimmune Therapeutics, Hollister Allergy, LETIPharma, Merck KGaA (Allergopharma), Stallergenes Greer, Allergy Therapeutics PLC, ALK-Abelló, HAL Allergy Group, Biomay AG, and Circassia.

For the purpose of this report, the global allergy immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of immunotherapy type, allergy type, product type, and region:

Immunotherapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Oral Immunotherapy (OIT)

Transdermal Immunotherapy (TDIT)

Others

Allergy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Food Allergies

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SLIT Tablets

Odactra

Grastek

Ragwitek

Oralair

Actair

Others

Oral

Palforzia

Others

Injections

Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Growing advancements in medical therapies to drive market growth

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is driven by rapid advancements in customized therapies, medical devices, and surgical procedures. Integration of advanced technologies to accelerate research and development and manufacturing and production activities are some other factors driving market growth.

High prices of certain drugs might affect revenue growth

Launch of high-priced drugs to treat rare and chronic diseases and lesser affordability in middle- and low-income regions might limit their adoption and restrain market growth going ahead. In addition, less knowledge and awareness regarding advanced treatment approaches and lower adoption of advanced technologies might further hamper market growth over the forecast period.

