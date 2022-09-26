Vitamin A Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1,100.30 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

According to Reports and Data, the global vitamin A market was USD 769.7 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global vitamin A market was USD 769.7 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2028. It is a fat-soluble retinoid and available in two forms, namely performed (retinol and its esterified form, retinyl ester) and pro-vitamin A (carotenoids). It aids in growth & development, boosting immune system, maintaining good vision, and promoting various hormones growth. The global consumption of Vitamin A is projected to grow at substantial rate owing to progressive outlook in the personal care products, animal feed industry, food & beverage industry, and pharmaceuticals.

According to Canadian Dermatology Association about 80-90% of the adolescent population undergo acne problem, and over 50% continues even in adulthood, which has led to high consumer adoption towards acne treatments, thereby stimulating vitamin A demand. These products provide retinol form sebum and reduces dry skin and oil generation, thus treating acne. Retinol and antioxidants nourish the skin from the inside and make skin healthy. It also plays a major role against fighting Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (blurred vision), glaucoma, and cataracts risk and it also preserves vision among the geriatric population. According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), AMD is one of the leading causes of vision loss in the U.S., affecting more than 1.75 million people.

Moreover, due to the increased geriatric population, blurred vision is likely to grow, affecting around 30 lakh people by the year 2020. Meanwhile, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) projected that by 2020, 19.6 crore people might suffer from blurred vision worldwide; this figure can rise to 28.8 crore by 2040 which is showing lucrative opportunities for vitamin A industry players to manufacture pharmaceutical grade and food grade products. However, government regulations related to the approval of vitamin A products as pharmaceutical products hinder the vitamin A market.

WHO promotes food fortification to eradicate malnutrition issues in underdeveloped countries. Rising consumer health awareness in the U.S., U.K., and Japan has witnessed momentous progression in fortified food demand. Share for vitamin A in the North American region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. A surge in economic standards sustained by rapid urbanization has led to a shift in consumer focus towards healthy nutrition might also propel vitamin A market growth in this region.

Key findings from the reports suggest:

Vitamin A has broad application in cosmetics and personal care products which is driving in a positive way. The cosmetics segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.0%. Increasing awareness regarding wellbeing and personal hygiene, along with increasing anti-aging skincare products demand is anticipated to favor industry growth.

According to a paper published by the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, more than 85% of girls and 95% of boys are affected by skin acne during their adolescence. Out of these nearly 40-45% experience, moderateâ€�toâ€�severe acne, and almost 50% continue to have acne in their adulthood. The high prevalence rate of acne, particularly among the young population, is expected to boost the vitamin A growth.

According to a report published by Deinovea French biotechnology company, in 2014 progression for carotenoids for face care (anti-aging) and skincare (whitening agents, sunscreen, etc.) should show good growth (3.2%) between 2014 and 2020, notably due to the expansion of the personal care products in Asia and Latin America.

Synthetically sourced vitamin A products are expected to witness significant gains over the forecasted period, the market value of synthetic vitamins in 2020 was 209.8 Million

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.

The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth

Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.

Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth

The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

BASF SE, Pfizer, Inc., Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adisseo, Integrated Biopharma., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Bayer AG, Pharmavite LLC, and Nutraceutical Corporation, and Herbalife International, Inc.

Vitamin A Market Segmentation:

Grade (Volume, Metric Tons; 2018-2028, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Feed Grade

Food grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Source (Volume, Metric Tons; 2018-2028, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Natural

Synthetic

Application (Volume, Metric Tons; 2018-2028 Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pro Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Human Nutrition

Cosmetics

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the revenue growth rate of the global Vitamin A market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Vitamin A Market?

What are the key challenges impacting the global Vitamin A market growth?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

