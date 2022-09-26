Luxury Watch Industry Key Players International Investment Analysis and Business Overview – Global Forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing consumer purchasing power and disposable income, an increase in the number of brand-obsessed individuals, and a rise in the demand for luxury goods like luxury watches among customers to demonstrate their status are anticipated to boost the market growth rate. Additionally, as aviation becomes more complex, more custom-made pilot luxury watches are being used to aid in mid-flight aeronautical calculations, such as fuel usage and wind correction angle. The market for luxury watches is expanding in part due to the accessibility of timepieces with distinctive strap designs, face colours, and themes. Additionally, as a status symbol, the demand for appealing luxury watches is rising, as is luxury buyers' preference for a number of foreign brands.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global luxury watches market generated $43.66 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $51.31 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Market Scenario:

According to type, the electronic watches market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 6.00% over the course of the forecast year.

Depending on the end user, the women's category had a value of $23,740.4 million in 2019 and held 54.4% of the market share for luxury watches worldwide.

India, which dominated the Asia-Pacific market in 2019, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 9.70% to reach $727.4 million by 2027.

According to type, the mechanical watches category had the largest market share in 2019, accounting for over three-fourths of the total share, and it is anticipated that it will continue to occupy the top spot throughout the projection period. However, a CAGR of 6.0% is anticipated in the electronic watches segment.

The multi-brand store category accounted for the biggest share by distribution channel in 2019, accounting to more than two-fifths of the global market for luxury watches. It is anticipated that this segment will continue to hold the lead position throughout the forecast period. The quickest CAGR of 6.0% is anticipated for the online retail segment from 2021 to 2027, though.



In terms of market share by region, Europe accounted for more than two-fifths of the total in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. However, during the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.1%.

Leading players of the global luxury watches market discussed in the research include CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy -Louis Vuitton, Fossil Group Inc., Patek Philippe SA, Movado Group Inc., Seiko Holdings Corp., Rolex SA, and the Swatch Group Ltd.

