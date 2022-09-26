Golf Clothing Market Industry is Likely to Deliver Dynamic Progression During the Period 2021-2030

Golf clothing Market

According to the golf clothing Industry analysis, golf clothing market segments are categorized into product type, end user, distribution channel and region.

Emergence of trend of golf tourism, surge in fitness consciousness among consumers, and trend for fashionable sports apparel drive the growth of the global golf clothing market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Golf Clothing Market by Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. The global golf clothing market size was valued at $834.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,554.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. The emerging countries of the Asia-Pacific region such as India and China, offer lucrative opportunities to the players in the market.

Emergence of trend of golf tourism, surge in fitness consciousness among consumers, and trend for fashionable sports apparel drive the growth of the global golf clothing market. North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. Manufacturing activities of golf clothing halted due to lockdown implementations across various countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increasing disposable incomes and growing health awareness among individuals have fostered the growth of the market in the region. International brands are actively expanding in the region to tap the latent opportunities in the region.

By product type, the bottom wear segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in number of participations in sports tournaments and physical activities, especially golf. Thus, consumers in the countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, and others, are increasingly spending on sport apparels, including bottom wear, which aid them to perform well in the sports, as they improve mobility.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online store segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, as users are more inclining toward online shopping due to easy accessibility of different sports apparel. Heavy discounts and offers on sporting goods, apparels, including golf clothing provided by these online platforms boosts the sales of golf clothing in the market.

Depending on user, the women segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the golf clothing market forecast period, due to the fact that nowadays women all around the globe are increasingly participating in various sports activities including golf, which in turn is expected to offer immense opportunities for the growth of the golf clothing market during the forecast period.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest golf clothing market share in 2020. Consumers in the region are increasingly participating in golf, especially in the U.S., which in turn has driven the demand for golf clothing in this region. This in turn has propelled the growth of golf clothing market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Golf Clothing Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Golf Clothing Market. Disruption in growth of the golf clothing market in 2020 is attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many golf tournaments were postponed or cancelled during the outbreak.

Some of the major players in the industry analyzed in this report include Adidas AG, Antigua Group, Inc., Callaway Apparel, Linksoul, Nike, Inc., Puma Inc., Ping TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc., William Murray Golf and Under Armour, Inc.

