Clear Aligners Market Size Is Estimated To Value USD 1.6 Billion By 2028 – Reports And Data

The global clear aligners market was valued at about USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to cross the valuation USD 6 billion by 2026 .

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clear aligners market was valued at about USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to cross the valuation USD 6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of over 20% through the years. In dentistry, Orthodontics is a specialty which deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws. For a long time, metal braces and ceramic braces have been the most preferred orthodontics devices in dentistry used to correct bites, crossbites, overbites, malocclusions, crooked teeth, deep bites and various other oral flaws. However, with the invention of clear aligners, the market is shifting towards this better alternative.

Now that the tide is turning, more worldwide growth in the pharmaceutical business is likely to come from emerging nations, particularly China, where health systems are rapidly developing. Despite the fact that only a few acquisitions were announced or completed, tremendous growth is projected in the future years.

Significantly, China’s adoption of health insurance and broader healthcare reforms last year effectively created a market of one billion people overnight. However, generic medications account for 76% of the Chinese market, making it difficult for European and American multinationals to capitalize on market prospects.

In the past, developed countries were hesitant to trade in emerging markets, with only a few multinational pharmaceutical companies making acquisitions in Latin America, India, or China. However, with tremendous development potential in the East, major businesses in the pharmaceutical industry should explore acquisitions in China aggressively to gain a presence.

The entry of startups and regional players in the recent years and their increasing focus on drug development and research and advancements in therapeutics and medical devices are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Among the product types, the demand for personalized medicine for cancer is expected to dominate other types over the forecast period attributing to growing demand for customized therapies to treat various types of cancer and growing incidence of cancer globally.

Key players in the global Clear Aligners market:

Align Technology

Clear Correct LLC

DENTSPLY International

Ormco Danaher

Clarus Company

3M

SmileDirectClub

Market segment based on Product Type:

Hard

Medium

Soft

Market segment based on Age:

Teenagers

Adults

Market segment based on Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others

Market segment based on the Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Growing advancements in medical therapies to drive market growth

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is driven by rapid advancements in customized therapies, medical devices, and surgical procedures. Integration of advanced technologies to accelerate research and development and manufacturing and production activities are some other factors driving market growth.

High prices of certain drugs might affect revenue growth

Launch of high-priced drugs to treat rare and chronic diseases and lesser affordability in middle- and low-income regions might limit their adoption and restrain market growth going ahead. In addition, less knowledge and awareness regarding advanced treatment approaches and lower adoption of advanced technologies might further hamper market growth over the forecast period.

