Smart Textiles Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The global smart textiles market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on smart textiles market size.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global smart textiles market reached a value of US$ 3.0 Billion in 2021. Smart textiles, or e-textiles, represent the fabrics that are embedded with conductive threads and electronic components. They are of two kinds, including passive and active. Smart textiles can sense or detect the environmental changes and automatically respond to the thermal, mechanical, and chemical manipulations. They can also communicate with additional devices, conduct energy, and modify the physical properties of other materials to protect the wearer from environmental hazards. Certain smart textiles are used for design and fashion purposes, while some are used to enable human functioning. As a result, these materials find widespread applications across various sectors, such as healthcare, transportation, military, entertainment, sports and fitness, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-textiles-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The emerging trend of miniaturization of electronics and the increasing integration of these materials with wearable devices are among the primary factors driving the smart textiles market. Besides this, the escalating product demand in the sports and healthcare industries to monitor muscle vibrations, regulate body temperatures, and provide protection from several hazards is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, various innovations in the electronics sector have facilitated the incorporation of smart textiles with compact electronic components, including sensors, batteries, and control consoles, in wearable devices, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities by the leading players to launch advanced product variants are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the growing popularity of these materials in the defense sector for health monitoring, wired and wireless communications, superior mobility, sensing of heat and cold stresses, and camouflage is anticipated to propel the smart textiles market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2022-2027.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2yjEqSf

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Adidas AG

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Clothing+

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Google LLC

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex A/S

Schoeller Textil AG

Sensoria Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Textronics

Vista Medical Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, functionality, end-use sector and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Breakup by Functionality:

Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Luminescence and Aesthetics

Thermoelectricity

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Military and Protection

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Fashion and Entertainment

Transportation

Architecture

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582178899/gaming-accessories-market-report-2022-covid-19-impact-market-trends-share-size-and-forecast-till-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582181841/electric-toothbrush-market-report-to-2027-a-3-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582890716/indoor-lbs-market-report-to-2027-a-34-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/582898152/e-invoicing-market-report-to-2027-a-29-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583596756/cloud-itsm-market-report-to-2027-a-16-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.