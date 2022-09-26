Satellite Communication Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the satellite communication market size is expected to grow from $47.86 billion in 2021 to $54.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The global satellite communication market size is expected to grow to $80.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The increasing deployment of small satellites is expected to propel the growth of the satellite communication market going forward.

The satellite communication market consists of sales of satellite communication technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide communication services over widely dispersed locations. Satellite communications refer to a system that uses satellite technology to transport information from one place to another through a communication satellite placed in the Earth’s orbit. The signal is transmitted through a transponder between the transmitter and the receiver.

Global Satellite Communication Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the satellite communication market. Major companies operating in the satellite communication sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position.

Global Satellite Communication Market Segments

By Component: Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, Receiver, Others

By Technology: SATCOM Automatic Identification System, SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM On The-Move:SOTM), SATCOM On The Pause:SOTP), SATCOM Telemetry

By Application: Asset Tracking/Monitoring, Airtime, Data Backup And Recovery, Navigation And Monitoring, Broadcasting, Others

By Vertical: Government And Military Applications, Civil Satellite Communications, Commercial Application, Others

By Geography: The global satellite communication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides satellite communication global market industry outlook, satellite communication global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global satellite communication global market, satellite communication global market share, satellite communication global market segments and geographies, satellite communication market players, satellite communication global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The satellite communication market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Viasat Inc., SES S.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Gilat Satellite Networks, The SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Cobham Limited, Intelsat, Iridium Communications Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas S.A., and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

